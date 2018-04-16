It’s confirmed: Mahathir to stand in Langkawi, Mukhriz to contest Jerlun and Jitra

Former Malaysian prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad will contest the Langkawi parliamentary seat in the the country’s 14th general election as an independent candidate under the PKR ticket.
The announcement was made by PKR president Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail towards the end of a Pakatan Harapan gathering at a small field in Langkawi on Sunday (April 15) evening.
Dr Wan Azizah also announced that Dr Mahathir’s son, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) deputy president Datuk Seri Mukhriz, will contest two seats – the Jitra state seat and Jerlun parliamentary seat, reported The Star.
The event started out with less than 1,000 people but the crowd surged as senior Pakatan Harapan leaders took turns to speak, reported Malay Mail Online.
Dr Mahathir had helped to develop Langkawi during his time as prime minister and played a part in the upgrading of its airport and making the island a venue for the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition.
In 1987, he declared the island a tax-free zone, which drove billions of tourist dollars into the island, making it a popular vacation and shopping spot.
After the island was made into a federal constituency in 1994, it became a Barisan Nasional stronghold.