The most beautiful SUV in the world just got an extra dose of V8 muscle

caption The Jaguar F-PACE SVR. source Jaguar Land Rover

Jaguar unveiled the new F-PACE SVR performance crossover SUV at the 2018 New York Auto Show.

The F-PACE SVR is powered by a 550-horsepower, 5.0-liter, supercharged V8.

According to Jaguar Land Rover, the SVR can do 0-60 mph in just 4.1 seconds and reach a top speed of 176 mph.

The F-PACE SVR is expected to arrive this summer with a starting price of $79,990.

The Jaguar F-PACE took the luxury SUV market by storm when it arrived in late 2016. That year, the stunning luxury crossover SUV sent Jag’s US sales figures through the roof – up an astonishing 116%.

In the time since, the F-PACE has continued its strong sales performance while nearly nabbing Business Insider’s Car of the Year award.

This week, Jaguar turned up the hotness factor even further with the global unveiling of the high-performance F-PACE SVR at the 2018 New York International Auto Show.

source Jaguar Land Rover

At the heart of the beast is Jaguar Land Rover’s trusty 5.0-liter, supercharged V8 that’s found in everything from the F-Type sports car to the ultra-lux Range Rover Autobiography. Here, it produces a healthy 550 horsepower and 502-pound-feet of torque thanks to the engineering work done by the Jag’s Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) group.

According to Jag, the SVR can hit 60 mph in just 4.1 seconds and reach a top speed of 176 mph. That makes it one of the fastest SUVs in the world.

The F-PACE’s new performance treatment goes beyond its engine. Jaguar SVO has also returned its suspension to be stiffer and with 5% less body roll around corners while the rear axle gets a standard electronic differential to optimize power delivery.

source Jaguar Land Rover

The SVR aerodynamic package features a new hood, bumpers, and spoilers for improved cooling, aero efficiency, and high-speed stability.

The F-PACE also receives a new variable valve active exhaust system that not only improves performance but is also 14.5 pounds lighter than the existing unit.

The Jaguar F-PACE SVR is expected to arrive in US showrooms this summer with a starting price of $79,990.