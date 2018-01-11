Jeremy Corbyn ally quits shadow cabinet after calling for council tax to double

- source
- REUTERS/Hannah McKay
LONDON – Labour MP Chris Williamson has resigned from Jeremy Corbyn’s shadow cabinet.
Willamson has quit his role as shadow fire minister and will return to the backbenchers where he will be “campaigning on a broader range of issues,” the MP said in a statement.
The MP for Derby North and close friend of Corbyn was met with a Conservative backlash earlier this week after calling for council tax to be doubled on expensive homes.
Williamson said a tax hike on the most expensive properties would help Labour “regain the initiative” in areas impacted by Tory government cuts.
Responding to Williamson’s resignation, Labour leader Corbyn said: “I am grateful for Chris’ work on the frontbench, particularly on fire safety following the appalling Grenfell Tower Fire.
“I know that on the backbenches, Chris will be a strong campaigner on a range of crucial issues as well as serving his constituents with dedication.”
More follows…