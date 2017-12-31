Jeremy Corbyn will declare that the establishment is ‘finished’ in his New Year message

caption Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn on stage at the party’s conference. source Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Jeremy Corbyn will say 2017 was when the “old political consensus” was “finished” in his New Year message.

“The hope of a new Britain, run in the interests of the many, not the few, is closer than ever before,” he will say.

LONDON – Jeremy Corbyn will today declare that a Labour government under his leadership is “closer than ever before” in an optimistic New Year message.

Speaking on the eve of 2018, Corbyn, who has endured an eventful year, will claim that Labour is “staking out the new centre-ground” in UK politics and will soon be in power, where it will create “a new Britain” for millions.

The Labour leader will add that “the old political consensus is finished” and accuse Theresa May’s Conservatives of being “weak and divided and stuck in an outdated rut with no new ideas.”

“Ours is a fantastic country full of wonderful, caring, and talented people with the hope of a great future ahead of us, where we all share in the wealth we create.

“But we are being held back by a self-serving elite, who look after themselves and their friends and a failed system which delivers staggering wealth at the top, while more and more people struggle to simply make ends meet.

“In 2017 we said: No more. There is an alternative and millions joined our cause in the general election,” Corbyn is set to say.

Corbyn spent the first few months of 2017 under huge pressure as Labour leader.

The party trailed the Tories by huge margins in most opinion polls and endured a humiliating by-election defeat in Copeland where a Conservative was elected as MP for the first time in the constituency’s history.

However, the Islington North MP pulled off a remarkable turnaround in the June snap general election, leading Labour to 30 gains and robbing Prime Minister May of her parliamentary majority.

Corbyn this week told The Independent that he has “lots of energy” and is ready to fight an election whenever it takes place.

Here is Corbyn’s New Year message in full:

“I’d like to wish you all a Happy New Year.

“Ours is a fantastic country full of wonderful, caring and talented people with the hope of a great future ahead of us, where we all share in the wealth we create.

“But we are being held back by a self-serving elite, who look after themselves and their friends and a failed system which delivers staggering wealth at the top, while more and more people struggle to simply make ends meet.

“In 2017 we said: no more. There is an alternative and millions joined our cause in the General Election.

“And now the establishment’s secret is out: they’re not as strong as they appear. Let’s face it, they have no idea how to fix their broken system or upgrade our stagnant economy.

“In 2018, Labour’s mission is to give our people support and security and use their talents, unleash their creativity and fulfil their hopes.

“The old political consensus is finished. We are staking out the new centre ground in British politics, backing the things which most people want but are blocked by vested interests.

“We are a government in waiting, while the Conservatives are weak and divided and stuck in an outdated rut with no new ideas.

“The hope of a new Britain, run in the interests of the many, not the few, is closer than ever before.

“Together we can, and we will, deliver it.”