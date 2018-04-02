People loved NBC’s ‘Jesus Christ Superstar Live’ starring John Legend as Jesus for embracing its weirdness

source NBC

On Sunday night, NBC aired “Jesus Christ Superstar Live” starring John Legend as Jesus.

NBC’s live musicals have mostly been misses, but people loved this one.

People on Twitter praised the casting, costumes, and modern interpretation of the beloved musical.

On Easter Sunday, NBC aired its latest live musical, “Jesus Christ Superstar” starring John Legend. Most of the NBC’s live musicals have been flops, like “The Sound of Music” starring Carrie Underwood (2013) and “Peter Pan” starring Allison Williams (2014).

But many people were live-tweeting during “Jesus Christ Superstar” and loving it (even more than NBC’s last live musical, “The Wiz” in 2015).

Written by Andrew Lloyd Webber (“Cats,” “The Phantom of the Opera”) and Tim Rice, “Jesus Christ Superstar” was first released in 1970 as a concept album. The musical explores the humanity of Jesus, and in it he feels frustration about his own faith and his followers. Years later, it’s one of those musicals that high schools all over the United States perform.

People praised NBC’s live version of the beloved musical for embracing its weirdness, even adding Alice Cooper to the cast as King Herod. The set featured scaffolding and the modern costumes included racer back tank tops and sequins.

Here’s what people were saying Sunday night:

The amount of money they’d make if this production of Jesus Christ Superstar hit Broadway can only be expressed in a number with too many zeroes to fit in a tweet — Hayes Brown (@HayesBrown) April 2, 2018

BREAKING: I am watching the Jesus Christ Superstar concert and I am very into it. — Paul F. Tompkins (@PFTompkins) April 2, 2018

THAT WAS SO INCREDIBLE. BRAVO BRAVO BRAVO @JCSTheMusical #JesusChristSuperstar — Lindsay Kimble (@lekimble) April 2, 2018

When a musical is done right, with the right people, it’s just so dang good. #JesusChristSuperstarLive is that musical, this is that cast, this is that moment. @JCSTheMusical — ••• courtney ••• (@cakrolik) April 2, 2018

I’ve not been a fan of these live televised musicals, but Jesus Christ Superstar has made up for all of them! Well done NBC! #JesusChristSuperstarLive — sza suz (@SEAriale) April 2, 2018

That may well be the most amazing television portrayal of spiritual experience ever. We are literally soaked in tears. Thank you @nbc @JCSTheMusical — Diana Butler Bass (@dianabutlerbass) April 2, 2018