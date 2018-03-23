Jim Carrey has taken his criticism of Trump to a new level with a sexually explicit drawing of the president

Actor Jim Carrey has taken his Twitter and artistic war with President Trump to a new, sexually explicit level.

Actor Jim Carrey isn’t backing down from his criticism of President Trump – and he’s now taken it to a new level.

On Friday, Carrey tweeted a drawing that depicts Trump in bed with a woman who is presumably porn actress Stormy Daniels. Daniels has recently been at the center of a legal battle with Trump and allegedly had an affair with the president in 2006.

Carrey covered the most explicit areas of the drawing with the Presidential Seal, and included the caption “Fifty Shades of Decay.”

Fifty Shades of Decay pic.twitter.com/aurfm22ru6 — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 23, 2018

Trump allegedly began having an affair with Daniels in 2006 when current First Lady Melania had just given birth to their son, Barron. Daniels sued Trump earlier this month, claiming that Trump never signed a nondisclosure agreement intended to prevent her from talking about the alleged affair.

Carrey himself has been the subject of some controversy this week for other drawings he tweeted. The actor has become an unlikely political artist and activist on Twitter, and has been quite busy over the past several days.

On Saturday, Carrey tweeted an unflattering image of White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders that called her Christianity into question and received backlash from conservatives, including on Fox News.

This is the portrait of a so-called Christian whose only purpose in life is to lie for the wicked. Monstrous! pic.twitter.com/MeYLTy1pqb — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 17, 2018

Carrey was unfazed by the criticism, telling The Young Turks in a statement that he was “so gratified by the reaction to my little drawings.”

He followed that drawing up with one that portrayed Trump as the “Wicked Witch of the West Wing.”