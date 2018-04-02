Karlie Kloss explains why she’s so secretive about her long-term relationship with Jared Kushner’s brother Josh

caption Karlie Kloss source Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Model and entrepreneur Karlie Kloss opened up about her relationship with Josh Kushner, brother of Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, in an interview with Porter magazine.

Kloss said she has nothing to hide, but likes having a private life.

Kloss and Josh Kushner rarely talk about their relationship – and their politics, which are known to be at odds with Trump’s.

Model and entrepreneur Karlie Kloss is finally talking about her long-term relationship with Josh Kushner, founder of Thrive Capital and brother of Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

In an interview with fashion magazine Porter, from its summer issue (out April 6), Kloss explained why she is so secretive about her relationship with Kushner, who she has dated since 2012.

Kloss said she has nothing to hide, but just likes “having a more private private life.”

“It’s not like I’ve ever wanted to be so secretive about my private life,” Kloss told Porter. “Carolina Herrera always says, ‘A woman who’s an open book is boring.’ There’s no mystery anymore. I know in my life what really matters to me. I’m not trying to hide that from the world; I just really like having a more private private life. I’ve got nothing to hide, though!”

While Kloss remains tight-lipped on her relationship, her politics are known to be at odds with Trump’s.

She tweeted in 2016 that she voted for Hillary Clinton, stating, “One of the greatest privileges we have as Americans is a voice. I’m proud to say I did my part, now it’s your turn” with the hashtag #ImWithHer in support of Clinton.

And Josh Kushner recently posted multiple photos on his Instagram in support of the pro gun control March For Our Lives rallies – a rare show of political opinion since Trump’s election victory. The day before the march he posted a photo with the hashtag #IWillMarch. And after the march, he posted a photo of Kloss holding a sign that reads, “Load minds not guns.”