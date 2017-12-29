Keppel takes action against employees involved in Brazil bribery case

Keppel Corp. has reportedly taken disciplinary action against the employees who were involved in a bribery scandal in Brazil.

A Business Times report on Friday (Dec 29) said that a Keppel Offshore & Marine (Keppel O&M) spokesperson had confirmed that the company had meted out financial penalties, as well as parted ways with the “relevant individuals” in the case.

No additional details were given.

This week, Keppel agreed to pay US$422 million in fines to resolve charges of bribery. Court papers stated that a former Keppel agent in Brazil had made $55 million in corrupt payments to officials.

The company was being investigated by authorities in the US, Brazil and Singapore,

US court documents stated that six former employees of Keppel O&M had been implicated in the case.

Keppel O&M is said to have earned US$351.8 million through the bribery scheme.

Reuters reported earlier this week that a former Keppel O&M lawyer secretly pleaded guilty to conspiring to violate the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and cooperated with US authorities before it agreed to pay fines.

The lawyer, identified as Jeffrey Chow, 59, is a former senior member of Keppel O&M’s legal department.

According to Reuters, Chow pleaded guilty on Aug. 29, and admitted to drafting contracts that were used to make bribe payments.

“I am deeply sorry for my conduct,” he said during his plea hearing.