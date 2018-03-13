Life Fitness and Pure Fitness introduce Apple GymKit in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 13 Mar 2018 – Life Fitness, the global leader in commercial fitness equipment, announced that it has partnered with Pure Fitness to launch the first Apple GymKit-enabled health club in Hong Kong.









With this functionality, Life Fitness cardio equipment will pair wirelessly and seamlessly with Apple Watch so exercisers can track the most accurate measurements possible.

Through a simple tap of Apple Watch to the Life Fitness console, a connection between the watch and the cardio equipment is established, and data is exchanged between the watch and machine. Once connected, Apple Watch and the machine exchange data like heart rate, calories burned, distance, speed and incline ensuring that the metrics on the machine match what the users sees on their Apple Watch.

“There are nearly 1 billion workouts per year on our cardio machines across the globe, and we know that exercisers want workouts that are personalized, motivating and with easy data tracking to drive better outcomes,” said Jaime Irick, president of Life Fitness. “This new capability with Apple is yet another example of how Life Fitness is leading digital innovation in our industry and delivering on our vision to be the platform that connects the world to fitness. We’re excited to launch this technology for the first time in Hong Kong with Pure Fitness.”

“With our unparalleled scale, technology leadership, and customer base, we bring together exercisers, fitness facilities, and technology innovators to create the most engaging fitness experiences in the world,” said Irick.

Pure Fitness’ IFC location is the first to roll out the technology, and GymKit-enabled Life Fitness equipment will be gradually implemented across all Pure Fitness locations in Hong Kong. It will also be featured in the club’s first Shanghai location opening soon.

For more information about Life Fitness’ family of brands and products, visit www.lifefitness.com.

About Life Fitness

Life Fitness is the global leader in commercial fitness equipment and game tables and furnishings. The company manufactures and sells its strength and cardiovascular equipment, productive well-being equipment, billiards tables and accessories, and game room furniture under the brand names Life Fitness, Hammer Strength, Cybex, Indoor Cycling Group, SCIFIT and Brunswick Billiards. Its equipment is distributed to more than 166 countries. Headquartered outside Chicago, in Rosemont, Ill., Life Fitness is a division of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC).