The biggest Cinderella team remaining in March Madness continued their run with an inspired comeback and one huge shot

11th-seeded Loyola-Chicago continued their Cinderella run in the NCAA Tournament with a 69-68 win over Nevada on Thursday.

The Ramblers had to come back from a 12-point deficit in the first half, and held onto the win after a huge three-pointer from Marques Townes put them up four with seven seconds left.

The Ramblers will now take on the winner of Kentucky-Kansas State in the Elite 8.

If you had Loyola-Chicago making the Elite 8 at the start of March Madness, then your bracket must be in good shape.

The 11th-seeded Ramblers continued their Cinderella run through the NCAA Tournament with an inspired 69-68 win on Thursday over Nevada.

Like their previous wins, the Ramblers had to climb their way back after falling behind by as many as 12 in the second half. They methodically worked their way back into the game, eventually taking the lead going into halftime.

In the second half, the Ramblers actually took a 12-point lead of their own before Nevada’s Caleb Martin sparked a comeback for the Wolf Pack, scoring 16 points in the second half.

However, it was Loyola-Chicago’s Marques Townes who came up with his biggest shot of the tournament, draining a three-pointer with seven seconds left to put the Ramblers up four.

The Ramblers were able to hold onto the win, despite some tense late moments when the Wolf Pack got back within one.

Afterward, Sister Jean, the 98-year-old team chaplain who’s become a breakout star during the tournament, was quite okay with the win. She had predicted Nevada to win, but said she didn’t mind that her bracket was busted.

“I don’t care thatyou broke my bracket.” – Sister Jean pic.twitter.com/yKuBklhIw0 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 23, 2018

The Ramblers will play the winner of Kentucky-Kansas State in the Elite 8.