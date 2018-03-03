2 days after raising $502 million, Magic Leap called the cops to say an employee had stolen $1 million

- source
- Asa Mathat for Vox Media
Magic Leap, the secretive Florida startup developing futuristic augmented reality glasses, raised a whopping $502 million in October.
Two days later, it called the cops and told them an employee had stolen over $1 million over a period of 23 months.
The story of the alleged theft, which has never been reported until now and apparently involved an HR manager and a recruiting company, is one of several strange problems that have bedeviled the young company, whose innovative technology is a subject of both fascination and skepticism among industry insiders.
In this exclusive BI Prime report, Business Insider’s Kif Leswing and Steven Tweedie uncover the latest sign of turmoil inside the $6 billion startup whose backers include Google and Alibaba.
