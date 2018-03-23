Mahathir has a ‘remote takeover’ theory in MH370 disappearance – here’s why

File photo: A piece of aircraft debris found floating about 140 nautical miles northeast of Kota Bahru. The Straits Times

Malaysia’s former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad believes that the disappearance of flight MH370 involved a remote takeover to counter a hijacking attempt, enforcing one of the most widely-speculated theories surrounding the incident.

The aircraft disappeared en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing in March 2014 with 239 people aboard, giving way to one of the world’s greatest unsolved aviation mysteries.

“The capacity to do that is there. The technology is there. You know how good people are now with operating planes without pilots. Even fighter planes are to be without pilots. Some technology we can read in the press but many of military significance is not published,” said the 92-year-old, who is running against current Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak in the upcoming Malaysian elections, in an interview with The Australian.

He also said that he does not think that the Malaysian government was involved in a cover-up of the disappearance.

The Star reported that Boeing owns a patent for a system that enables remote controlling of its aircraft to counter hijacking attempts.

The plane is thought to have been diverted thousands of miles off course out over the southern Indian Ocean before crashing off the coast of Western Australia.

Following a failed two-year, $200 million search led by the Australian Transport Safety Bureau requested by the Malaysian government in a 120,000sq km search zone, Malaysia has renewed efforts to find the missing aircraft.

Earlier this year, Malaysia signed a deal to pay a private US seabed exploration firm up to $50 million if it finds the missing aircraft in a new search area in the Southern Indian Ocean.