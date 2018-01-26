Malacca labourer electrocuted to death while charging phone

A man in Malacca has reportedly been killed after being electrocuted while trying to charge his phone, Bernama reported.
The body of 35-year-old labourer Rosli Othman was found next to a mobile phone, a charger and an extension wire at 11:30pm on Jan 24.
The case has been classified as “sudden death.”
This is not the first time that phone charging has resulted in fatal consequences.
Earlier this month, Daily Mail reported that a pregnant woman in France died after being electrocuted by a phone she was charging while taking a bath.
In November last year, a sleeping Vietnamese teen was fatally electrocuted by a broken charging cable that was plugged in he iPhone 6.