Malaysia cuts Goods Vehicle Levy at Second Link to reduce Causeway congestion

Malaysia has cut the levy payable by goods and commercial vehicles at the Second Link from RM200 to RM50, with immediate effect.
The Second Link connects Tanjung Kupang, Johor Baru, to Tuas in Singapore.
This does not affect the RM200 levy at the Causeway which links Johor to Singapore’s Woodlands Checkpoint.
Singapore’s Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan said in a Facebook post on Sunday (Feb 4) that Malaysia had acted “speedily and decisively on this idea”.
He added that easing the Causeway jam was a continuing priority for both him and Malaysian Transport Minister Liow Tiong Lai.
“We discussed this subject every time we met. The recent meeting in Beijing last week was no exception,” he wrote. This latest move is meant to incentivise goods vehicles to use the Second Link instead of the Causeway, he added.
Mr Khaw also explained that the GVL is a Malaysian customs charge, and not a toll.
Singapore does not impose a similar charge on its end.