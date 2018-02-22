Malaysia falls to 62nd spot on Corruption Perception Index – its worst-ever on the ranking

FILE PHOTO: A view of Kuala Lumpur City Centre (KLCC) in Malaysia August 15, 2017. Reuters

Malaysia has registered its worst-ever performance on Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) for the year 2017.

For the third year in a row, Malaysia slid down the rankings, and landed at the 62nd spot from 55th place the year before.

At 47 points, this is the country’s worst performance ever on the CPI since it began in 1995.

The CPI ranks countries by perceived levels of public sector corruption on a scale of 0 to 100, where 0 is the most corrupt.

Compared to other countries in the Asia Pacific region, Malaysia ranked 10, behind South Korea and Brunei Darussalam.

New Zealand, Singapore and Australia scored the highest in the region, ranking at first, sixth and 13th place respectively on the global index.

Overall, the research found that there was little progress across the region. “In the last six years, only a few countries experienced small, incremental changes indicating signs of improvement,” the group said.

Slovakia, Namibia, Rwanda are some of the other countries which ranked higher than Malaysia, which tied with Cuba.

Dismal performance of Malaysia on the index was attributed to several high-profile cases, The Star reported.

The news website also quoted Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief Tan Sri Dzulkifli Ahmad as saying that “enforcement action taken almost every week and high-profile arrests throughout last year” should have improved the country’s ranking.

“We have taken aggressive efforts to combat corruption but it (the report) did not reflect all of our work,” he reportedly said.