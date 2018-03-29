Malaysia High Court sentences ‘Datin’ in maid abuse case to 8 years’ jail

Suyanti Sutrinso (left) was found with a swollen face and injuries on her body in 2016. Her then-employer, Rozita Mohamad Ali (right), has been sentenced to eight years in jail. YouTube screengrabs

A woman found guilty of causing grievous hurt to her domestic helper has had her good behaviour bond replaced by an eight-year jail sentence, The Star reported on Thursday (Mar 29).

Malaysia’s High Court not only reversed the previous Sessions Court decision, it also rejected the defence’s plea for stay of execution, effectively ordering the woman to begin her jail term immediately.

Rozita Mohamad Ali, 44, had previously been placed on a RM20,000 good behaviour bond for physically hurting her Indonesian domestic helper, Suyanti Sutrinso.

Suyanti, who was only 19 at the time of the offence, was reportedly attacked with a kitchen knife, a clothes hanger, a steel mop and an umbrella.

In 2016, a viral video showed her severely injured, lying near a drain in Mutiara Damansara.

On Mar 21, Rozita had failed to show up in court and her registered addresses were found to be vacant.

But according to The Star, Rozita showed up in court on Thursday, and appeared calm.

The case had cause online furor earlier this month, when it was revealed that Rozita had escaped jail despite the seriousness of her offence.

An online petition calling for justice garnered more than 73,000 signatures in less than two weeks.