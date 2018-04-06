Malaysian PM Najib announces Apr 7 dissolution of parliament

- Reuters
Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak has announced that Parliament will be dissolved on Saturday (Apr 7).
In a live telecast from the Perdana Putra Complex, Najib said that the King Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V had approved the dissolution.
All state legislative assemblies, except Sarawak, are expected to apply for dissolution next, The Star reported.
According to the law, Malaysia’s 14th General Election must be held within 60 days of Parliament’s dissolution.
