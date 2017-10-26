Shoe aficionado Marc Benioff just revealed his new kicks for Dreamforce — and they’re a lot more discreet than in past years

Marc Benioff is going for a more understated look at Dreamforce this year, if his customized pair of Adidas is any indication.

The CEO of Salesforce and renowned sneaker lover posted a photo of his new black and white Adidas on Twitter on Wednesday, in a Tweet showing his excitement for Dreamforce – the company’s annual user conference which will take over the streets and hotel lobbies of San Francisco from November 6 to 9.

The Adidas are the classic Superstar Shoe, which anyone can buy online and customize for $80, plus $5 for each shoe with customized text.

(It’s probably no coincidence that Adidas CEO Kasper Rosted is scheduled to join Benioff on stage during his keynote.)

Though less flashy than some, the shoes are part of Benioff’s long-held tradition of donning customized sneakers at the annual 170,000-person event.

In 2014, he wore a funky pair of black high-tops with a sparkly blue cloud, meant to signify cloud computing, which Salesforce and Benioff helped to define.

The third day of Dreamforce is underway! pic.twitter.com/lXy60PR6wl — Marc Benioff (@Benioff) October 15, 2014

For Dreamforce 2013, Benioff wore colorful shoes with a red toe and more sparkly blue clouds.

source Justin Sullivan/Getty

In 2012, people went wild over his $1,300 paid of Christian Louboutin “Louis Geek” shoes, which he wore for his keynote.