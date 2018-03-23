Marriott International’s Best-In-Class Loyalty Programs Score With Once-In-A-Lifetime Experiences Exclusively For Members At HK SEVENS

New Initiatives Also Unveiled For Loyalty Members Across The Region

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – March 23, 2018 – Marriott International is kicking off the third year as the Official Sponsor of the Cathay Pacific/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens (April 6 — 8) and Hong Kong Sevens Festival by unveiling a series of once-in-a-lifetime experiences exclusive for members of its three loyalty programs — Marriott Rewards, The Ritz-Carlton Rewards, and Starwood Preferred Guest (SPG). Being an official sponsor of the city’s biggest sporting event and one of the flagship tournaments on the international Sevens calendar, reinforces Marriott’s commitment to providing members exclusive access to the most sought-after events around the world.





(Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Marriott International, Asia Pacific, Marriott International Peggy Fang Roe and Vice President, Brand and Marketing, Marriott International, Asia Pacific Mike Fulkerson at the launch of the Marriott International and HKSEVENS kick-off)





“Today’s travellers see their points as the gateway to creating memories that last a lifetime,” said Peggy Fang-Roe, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Marriott International, Asia Pacific. “The sponsorship of the Hong Kong Sevens creates unbeatable value for our members by giving them the ability to participate in authentic, international tent pole events. With over 110 million members of our loyalty programs around the globe, we’re demonstrating the power of the programs by leveraging exciting partnerships and providing amazing experiences such as we are doing here with the Hong Kong Sevens.”

The festivities begin even before the games have started with the HKSEVENS Festival at Lee Gardens, the weekends of March 30 — April 2 and April 6 — 8. Food lovers can enjoy menus featuring local favourites specially created by Marriott’s award-winning chefs from Renaissance Hong Kong Harbour View Hotel, Hong Kong Skycity Marriott Hotel and Courtyard by Marriott Shatin, in a creatively designed, fun, urban dining environment. For even more excitement at the street festival and demonstrate how #MembersGetMore, the Marriott pop-up themed space will be placed next to an exciting aquarium prize grab game (teasing guests to the upcoming opening of Hong Kong Ocean Park Marriott Hotel later this year), open to those who sign up for one of the three loyalty programs.

Families who are members of Marriott Rewards and SPG can use their Rewards points or Starpoints to take part in Junior Rugby Clinics at Hysan Place (2 April), where a limited number of spaces have been reserved exclusively for children to meet rugby star, Waisale Serevi, for an exclusive coaching session.

More member exclusive experiences include the HKSEVENS Kick Off Concert (5 April), headlined by legendary British band UB40 with a mix of old classics and their latest reggae beats. Sponsored by Marriott Rewards, The Ritz-Carlton Rewards, and SPG, members will receive premium seating and exclusive access to the Marriott VIP area. These packages can be redeemed directly on Marriott Rewards Moments and SPG Moments for 15,000 Rewards points and 5,000 Starpoints respectively.

For the ultimate money-can’t-buy HKSEVENS experience, members who redeem 45,000 Rewards points/15,000 Starpoints can enjoy ultimate access to the Marriott Executive Suite. Enjoy the comfort and atmosphere of the Sevens with The VIP Package (April 6 -8) which includes premium hospitality, performances and activities including head and shoulder massage, face painting and a family-friendly tote-bag making workshop. Members can also bid for a VIP package, starting at 15,000 Rewards points/ 5,000 Starpoints, which includes an anticipated meet and greet with rugby players from the USA Eagles team, and autographed balls and jerseys.

To further strengthen Marriott’s partnership with HKSEVENS, its flagship Marriott Hotels has launched a trio of online videos with international rugby legend Sebastien Chabal that captures the sportsman and a rugby fan in three comedic scenarios that showcase how Marriott Hotels is enabling guests to have thoughtful, dynamic and inventive experiences at the HKSEVENS sporting event. This will be supported by a surprise moment in the stadium that will have all fans on their feet cheering and heading to the loyalty booth to sign up for a free membership and chances to win prizes.

Fans around the world can also log onto to play Running Rugby online and also find the link via Marriott Hotels Facebook page — a rugby-themed game to win hotel prizes to key Marriott Hotels destinations across Asia-Pacific. The fun and interactive rugby game will transport gamers to key Marriott Hotels destinations across Asia-Pacific including Hong Kong, Shanghai, Bangkok, Jeju and Sydney.

“The flagship of the Marriott International portfolio, Marriott Hotels, is a brand known for innovation. We’ve tapped international rugby star Sebastian Chabal for our ‘Stay Brilliant’ video campaign to bring to life our brand promises in an uplifting and humorous way,” said Mike Fulkerson, Vice President, Brand and Marketing Asia Pacific at Marriott International. “When guests check into a Marriott Hotel, they’ll be invited to join our best-in-class Marriott Rewards loyalty program and have access to exclusive experiences.”

The Hong Kong Sevens is just one of several initiatives in Asia Pacific where members have exclusive access to major culinary, lifestyle, sport and entertainment events. Car racing fans will enjoy the benefits of a global partnership with Formula One’s Mercedes Petronas team through grandstand seats at the Shanghai and Melbourne races in Asia Pacific. In Shanghai, the partnership with the Mercedes-Benz Arena will include access to thrilling events and concerts throughout the year from the comfort of a members’ suite inside the stadium. Marriott Rewards, The Ritz-Carlton Rewards, and SPG continue to provide members with amazing, exclusive access and experiences that enable them to pursue their passions through travel.

