All the Marvel Cinematic Universe details you need to remember before seeing ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

source Marvel

After 10 years and 18 movies, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has become the most financially successful franchise in film history.

But that also means there’s been a lot to keep track of before one of the most ambitious crossover events ever, “Avengers: Infinity War,” comes to theaters.

The movie is already projected to be a major success. Fandango announced this week that it is outpacing the last seven Marvel movies combined in pre-sale tickets.

But even if “Avengers: Infinity War” breaks box-office records, not all moviegoers who see it will have seen all of the other MCU movies, or remember important details. That doesn’t mean it can’t still be enjoyable, but since this is the movie that the entire MCU has been leading up to, it’s important to know the basics.

If you need a crash course or a refresher on the MCU, we’ve compiled all of the important details and events you’ll need to know before heading to the theater when “Infinity War” is released April 27.

Below is a recap of everything you’ll need to know:

Thanos is mad at Loki, which means bad things for Loki.

source Marvel Studios

In the first “Avengers” way back in 2012, Thanos (Josh Brolin) provides the army that Loki (Tom Hiddleston) leads in the attack on New York City. That attack was obviously put to a halt by the Avengers, so we can assume that Thanos isn’t happy with Loki.

Based on trailers for “Infinity War,” it’s almost guaranteed that Loki hands over the Space Stone – one of six Infinity Stones that Thanos is after that give him reality-bending power – to Thanos, who then may very well use it to end Loki’s life. Maybe. (He doesn’t show up in any other scenes in the footage we’ve seen.)

The Collector has the Reality Stone.

source Marvel Studios

The Collector (Benicio del Toro) collects rare artifacts across the galaxy and during the post-credits scene of “Thor: The Dark World,” he is given the red Reality Stone. As far as we know, it’s still in his possession come “Infinity War.”

Star-Lord can hold an Infinity Stone.

source Marvel Studios

Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) was able to hold the purple Power Stone in “Guardians of the Galaxy” (with the help of the other Guardians) because, as is revealed in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” his father is a powerful cosmic entity. His father is also evil and wanted to spread himself across the entire universe, but that’s another story.

Because Star-Lord is only half human, though, he was able to wield the Power Stone without being obliterated like anyone else would be. This could prove useful when the Guardians and Avengers take on Thanos in “Infinity War.”

The Nova Corps has the Power Stone … for now.

source Marvel Studios

After the Guardians discover the stone’s destructive power they put it in the hands of the Nova Corps, a galactic police force. But in trailers for “Infinity War,” Thanos is in possession of the purple stone, which means he must take it from the Corps at some point before or during the events of the movie.

Nick Fury is believed to be dead.

source Marvel Studios

After faking his own death and going into hiding in “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) showed up again “Avengers: Age of Ultron” to help the Avengers defeat Ultron. But he hasn’t been seen since, and we’re not sure if he’ll show up in “Infinity War.” He does, however, play a prominent role in next year’s “Captain Marvel,” starring Brie Larson as the title character, which is set in the 1990s.

That man has a family!

source Marvel Studios

Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) does indeed have a family, which was a sub-plot of “Age of Ultron” because Hawkeye is a character writers have no idea what to do with. He went into retirement because of it, but briefly came out to join Captain America’s (Chris Evans) side in “Captain America: Civil War.”

But Hawkeye hasn’t been featured in any promotional material for “Infinity War,” which begs the question of what exactly he’s doing (and if he’ll survive). Directors Joe and Anthony Russo recently revealed that they “did not forget the twice-nominated Jeremy Renner” and that his story is a “long play.”

Vision has an Infinity Stone in his forehead, which means bad things for Vision.

source Marvel Studios

Vision’s (Paul Bettany) origin is messy since he first appeared in “Age of Ultron,” which is a messy movie. But he’s basically an android created by Ultron (another android created by Stark) to be his perfect body. But the Avengers got to the body first, and it gained sentience by combining the body with Stark’s artificial intelligence JARVIS and with the yellow Mind Stone, which is in Vision’s forehead.

All you really need to know is that the Vision is an android with one of the stones that Thanos is after, which means bad things for him. In “Infinity War,” The Avengers bring Vision to Black Panther’s (Chadwick Boseman) home of Wakanda to protect him and take a stand against Thanos.

Vision and Scarlet Witch also have somewhat of a romantic connection, which hasn’t really been elaborated on in the previous movies all that much, but will be a focal point of “Infinity War.”

Black Widow and Bruce Banner have a romantic relationship … sort of.

source Marvel Studios

A romantic relationship between Bruce Banner/The Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) was explored in “Age of Ultron” but it was just used as a convenient plot point: Widow would calm the Hulk down when he got out of control. As mentioned, the movie is kind of a mess, but we assume this will at least be acknowledged in “Infinity War.”

Captain America (and others) are fugitives.

source Marvel Studios

In “Captain America: Civil War” – after the battle with Ultron leaves the nation of Sokovia in ruins in “Age of Ultron,” and Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) accidentally kills innocent people early in the film – the government proposes superhuman registration, which would essentially make the Avengers government employees. Captain America disagrees with this because it would strip away their freedom to choose, while Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.) is pro-registration because he thinks their powers need to be put in check.

By the end of the film, Captain America and his team of Avengers who took his side are fugitives for not registering with the government. Cap breaks his friends out of a high-tech prison at the end of the movie, and that’s where “Infinity War” picks up with many of the characters. But the threat of Thanos obviously brings them together, and they’ll have to put aside their differences if they want to save the universe.

War Machine was crippled.

source Marvel Studios

During the battle between Captain America and Iron Man’s sides in “Civil War,” War Machine (Don Cheadle) is shot down by Vision and the resulting crash cripples him. However, by “Infinity War,” thanks to some Stark tech, he’s not only walking again, but flying the War Machine armor, too.

Bucky killed Iron Man’s parents.

source Marvel Studios

At the end of “Captain America: Civil War,” just as it seems like Iron Man/Tony Stark is coming around to Captain America’s side, Iron Man learns that Bucky Barnes (Cap’s best friend) killed his parents years earlier while brainwashed by the Nazi terror organization, Hydra.

So coming into “Infinity War,” Bucky and Iron Man aren’t exactly getting along. Cap sends Iron Man a nice letter at the end of “Civil War” letting him know that he’s there if Stark he needs him, but there’s sure to still be tension among the two since Cap is in Bucky’s corner.

Doctor Strange has an Infinity Stone.

source Marvel Studios

Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) wears the green Time Stone around his neck in the Eye of Agamotto, which contains and controls it. I wouldn’t say this means death for Strange, though. As one of the more recent characters to appear in the MCU, Marvel Studios will probably keep him around.

Thanos is Gamora and Nebula’s adoptive dad … and they want to kill him.

source Marvel Studios

Gamora (Zoe Saldana) and Nebula (Karen Gillan) are Thanos’ adopted daughters, which looks like it will be explored in “Infinity War” in flashbacks, evidenced by this shot.

They want him dead, but at the end of “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” Nebula vows to go after him alone. The lone-wolf mentality might not be the best option against someone as powerful as Thanos.

Spider-Man’s new suit is Stark tech.

source Marvel Studios

You may have noticed Spider-Man/Peter Parker (Tom Holland) has a new suit in the “Infinity War” trailers. It’s the suit that Stark presents to him at the end of “Spider-Man: Homecoming” when Parker is offered a spot on the Avengers. He initially turns it down, but it looks like the threat of Thanos brings Spider-Man together with the Avengers, and he takes advantage of the high-tech suit as well. It’s reminiscent of the suit, called the “Iron-Spider,” that Spider-Man dons in the comics during Marvel’s “Civil War” event.

Thor doesn’t have his hammer Mjolnir (or an eye) — and that’s okay.

source Marvel Studios/Disney

Thor (Chis Hemsworth) always believed that he got his power from his hammer Mjolnir, but as revealed in “Thor: Ragnarok,” the hammer was focusing his power – he is, after all, the God of Thunder.

So now that Mjolnir is destroyed – crushed by his evil sister Hela (Cate Blanchett) – Thor knows that he can wield his powers without it. He also lost an eye during his battle with Hela, but Hela was seemingly killed during the apocalyptic event Ragnarok, which destroys Thor’s home of Asgard, at the end of the movie.

The Asgardians are on their way to find a new home, but they’ll have to get through Thanos first.

source Marvel

After Asgard is destroyed, Thor and his fellow Asgardians set off in a ship to find a new home. During a mid-credits scene in “Thor: Ragnarok,” a much larger ship stops them. We can assume this is Thanos, and we can also assume that the aforementioned scene where Loki hands over the Space Stone takes place right after this. Something bad obviously happens to the Asgardians, because Thor winds up being found in space by the Guardians.

Wakanda has revealed itself to the world.

source Marvel Studios

At the end of “Black Panther,” T’Challa chooses to reveal Wakanda to the world. Up until that point, the African nation had been in isolation, refusing to share its wealth and technology with other nations. Maybe he’ll come to regret that, as much of the action in “Infinity War” takes place in Wakanda.

Bucky is hiding in Wakanda.

source Marvel Studios

After the events of “Civil War,” T’Challa took Bucky in and gave him safety in Wakanda. After the credits of “Black Panther,” we see him being taken care of by T’Challa’s sister, Shuri (Letitia Wright).

Where is the last Infinity Stone?

caption “Avengers: Infinity War.” source Marvel

We know where all the other stones are, but the location of the orange Soul Stone has yet to be revealed. Is it in Wakanda? Is it hiding in plain sight?

More on Marvel: