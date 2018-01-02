The combined jackpots for the next Mega Millions and Powerball are $783 million — here’s when they’re drawn

- The Mega Millions jackpot is up to $343 million, while the Powerball jackpot is up to $440 million.
- Mega Millions’ next drawing is scheduled for Tuesday evening, and Powerball’s for Wednesday evening.
- Math still suggests buying a lottery ticket is a losing bet.
It’s a big week for the lottery.
The Mega Millions drawing scheduled for 11 PM ET Tuesday has an estimated jackpot of $343 million, as of around noon ET, and the Powerball drawing scheduled for 10:59 PM Wednesday has an estimated prize of $440 million.
Combining those prizes together, the two big multi-state lotteries together have a potential payout around $783 million.
Of course, they remain two separate lotteries, and the odds of winning either, let alone both, are astronomically stacked against ticket buyers.
Indeed, Business Insider looked at the similarly large jackpots before last weekend’s drawings and concluded that, even though the headline prizes are getting pretty big, the math suggests buying a ticket is not a winning bet.
Regardless, good luck to anyone playing either or both of this week’s drawings!