White House blasts claim that Melania reportedly cried in despair when Trump won

caption First Lady Melania Trump thought her woes would be over on election night source Pool/Getty Images

First lady Melania Trump reportedly burst into tears when it became clear her husband, President Donald Trump, would win the 2016 presidential election.

Like the rest of the Trump team, she had been assured he would lose and was looking forward to returning to her normal life.

A previous report had stated that Melania “didn’t want this come hell or high water.”

The White House blasted the claim, saying Melania was very confident that Trump would win.

First lady Melania Trump was not happy when her husband, President Donald Trump, won the 2016 election, and reportedly cried in despair once it became clear he would win, according to a new report from New York Magazine.

Melania, along with the rest of the Trump team, was sure their candidate would lose to Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election, so once it became clear his victory was all but assured on election night, she reportedly broke out in tears.

A source told Michael Wolff, who wrote a book on the early days of the Trump administration, that Trump’s son, Donald Trump, Jr., told a friend that Trump looked liked he had seen a ghost upon learning he was likely to win the election and actually become president.

The White House blasted the claims in a statement on Wednesday.

“This book is clearly going to be sold in the bargain fiction section,” Stephanie Grisham, communications director for the first lady, said in a statement. “Mrs. Trump supported her husband’s decision to run for president and in fact, encouraged him to do so. She was confident he would win and was very happy when he did.”

This isn’t the first time reports have surfaced claiming Melania never wanted to be in the White House. A friend of the Trump family told Vanity Fair last year that Melania didn’t want to be first lady “come hell or high water.”

“This isn’t something she wanted and it isn’t something he ever thought he’d win,” the friend told Vanity Fair.

But since the election, the first lady has seemed to embrace her role alongside her husband, and has gone on to champion causes like cyberbullying during Trump’s first year in office.

Trump himself contradicted reports that Melania was not looking forward to her role in a tweet in November.

“Melania, our great and very hard working First Lady, who truly loves what she is doing, always thought that ‘if you run, you will win.’ She would tell everyone that, ‘no doubt, he will win,'” Trump wrote. “I also felt I would win (or I would not have run) – and Country is doing great!”