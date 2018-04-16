2 cancer drugmakers just presented key data about how new treatments work in lung cancer — and the markets picked a winner

- source
- Wikimedia Commons
- Two cancer drugmaker rivals presented data on Monday about how combinations of their drugs, which harness the body’s immune system to treat cancer, worked in treating a common form of lung cancer compared to traditional chemotherapy.
- Merck showed that its drug Keytruda in combination with chemotherapy cut the risk of death in lung cancer patients in half.
- Bristol-Myers Squibb, which makes a competing immunotherapy, Opdivo, showed that its drug in combination with Yervoy, another immunotherapy, managed to keep patients with tumors that had a certain amount of mutations from getting worse for a longer period of time than those treated with chemotherapy.
- The markets picked Merck as the winner based on its data. Merck’s stock was up by as much as 3% on Monday while BMS was down about 5%.
- Read more about the results, which have a big implication on how lung cancer’s treated, here.
- source
- Markets Insider