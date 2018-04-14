Pictures show Michael Cohen hanging out with friends, smoking cigars while his lawyers fought for him in court after FBI raid

By
David Choi, Business Insider US
-
Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's personal attorney, walks to the Loews Regency hotel on Park Ave on April 13, 2018 in New York City.

caption
Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, walks to the Loews Regency hotel on Park Ave on April 13, 2018 in New York City.
source
Yana Paskova/Getty Images

Despite being the subject of a criminal investigation surrounding his business dealings, Michael Cohen appeared casual and composed while being photographed around New York this week.

On Friday, Cohen was seen spending time with a group of friends and smoking cigars.

Cohen was photographed outside the Loews Regency Hotel on Park Avenue in New York City on Friday.

Check out how Cohen spent his afternoon after a tumultuous week:

It’s been a wild week for Michael Cohen, and it all started with a raid on his home, office, and hotel room on Monday morning.

source
Yana Paskova/Getty Images

Source: CNN

Federal agents sought records related to Cohen’s finances and business dealings.

caption
Investigators also seized a computer, phone, personal financial records, and attorney-client communications.
source
Yana Paskova/Getty Images

Source: The Washington Post

It was later reported that Cohen was also under investigation for bank fraud, wire fraud, and violations of campaign finance laws. Cohen denies any wrongdoing.

source
Yana Paskova/Getty Images

Source: CNN

Cohen reportedly took a moment and told the gaggle of photographers to send some of the pictures to his mother.

source
Yana Paskova/Getty Images

Source: CNN

Meanwhile, Cohen’s own attorneys were due in court, as they tried to prevent the Justice Department from examining Cohen’s files that were taken during the raid. Federal prosecutors said they went through with the raid without a subpoena because they believed the material “could have been deleted without record, and without recourse.”

source
Yana Paskova/Getty Images

Source: The Chicago Tribune

US District Judge Kimba Wood appeared to take exception to Cohen’s absence in court: “Your inability to answer these questions suggest to me that your client Mr. Cohen should be in court with you next time,” she reportedly told Cohen’s attorney.

source
Yana Paskova/Getty Images

Source: Twitter

Judge Wood reportedly ordered Cohen to be present for a follow-up hearing on Monday.

source
Yana Paskova/Getty Images

Source: The New York Times