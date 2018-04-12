Microsoft makes HoloLens available in Singapore – finally

- Microsoft
Microsoft has finally launched its holographic head-mounted computer HoloLens in Singapore, more than two years after it was first shipped to customers in the US.
The first fully self-contained holographic computer running on Windows 10 is now available in 41 countries, including Singapore, starting Thursday (Apr 12).
But of course, the headset does not come cheap.
Singapore consumers can choose from two configurations – Microsoft HoloLens Developer Edition (S$4,388) and Commercial Suite ( S$7,288).
As a “mixed-reality” device, the HoloLens can interact with digital content and holograms seen through the headset. This creates a “blended environment” where digital content can be visualised in the real world.
“Mixed reality has the potential to help customers and businesses across the globe and in Singapore do things that, until now, have never been possible. Mixed reality experiences will help businesses and their employees to complete crucial tasks faster, safer, more efficiently, and create new ways to connect to customers and partners,” said Veronica Chiu, windows and devices business group lead at Microsoft Singapore.
For example, Singapore’s Infocomm Media Development Authority implemented the use of HoloLens during its Lab on Wheels programme for schools and communities in March.
The programme’s Immersive Media themed bus sought to educate students and the community on how immersive media technologies can impact the way people learn, work, live and play.