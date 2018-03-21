The 35 hottest companies of 2018, according to LinkedIn

- source
- Glassdoor
• Facebook, Amazon, and Alphabet – Google’s parent company – all fared well in LinkedIn’s “top companies of 2018” list.
• Amazon took the top spot, beating out last year’s top-ranked company, Alphabet.
• Tesla, Comcast, and Netflix all rose up in the rankings this year.
Facebook, Amazon, and Alphabet are some of the biggest names in tech and business today. It’s no surprise that plenty of Americans want to work there.
But where else do people want to get jobs nowadays? What are the hottest companies out there, in terms of attracting a large applicant pool?
That’s the question that LinkedIn sought to answer in its top companies of 2018 report.
Using data collected from the job site’s more than 546 million members, LinkedIn ranked the 50 companies that people in the US most want to work for.
The list’s metrics included the rate at which users view and apply to a company’s job openings, the number of followers and views a company’s page accrues, employee retention, and the rate of non-employees asking to connect with a company’s employees on the networking site.
The companies that ended up faring the best spanned industries, from tech giants to banking institutions.
Here are the top 35 companies on the list that people most want to work for:
35. Nike
- source
- Business Insider/Jessica Tyler
This multinational athletic gear company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon.
Number of global workers: Over 74,400
34. Accenture
- source
- Thomson Reuters
Accenture, the world’s largest consulting firm by revenue, is a global company with offices and operations in more than 200 cities in 55 countries.
Number of global workers: Over 411,000
33. National Basketball Association
- source
- Thomson Reuters
Based in New York City, the NBA is a men’s professional basketball league based in North America.
Number of global workers: Over 2,186
32. Dropbox
- source
- Thomson Reuters
Dropbox is a file hosting service that was founded in 2007.
Number of global workers: Over 1,900
31. Cisco
- source
- Mike Blake/Reuters
Based in San Jose, Cisco is a hardware and telecommunications giant.
Number of global workers: 73,711
30. Stryker
- source
- Glassdoor
Stryker is a medical technology company that was founded in 1946.
Number of global workers: Over 33,000
29. EY
- source
- Glassdoor
EY is one of the “Big Four” audit firms and is based in London.
Number of global workers: Over 250,000
28. Morgan Stanley
- source
- Reuters
This financial services corporation operates in 42 countries.
Number of global workers: 57,000
27. Live Nation Entertainment
- source
- Glassdoor
Based in Beverly Hills, California, Live Nation Entertainment is an events promoter.
Number of global workers: 8,800
26. The Boston Consulting Group
- source
- Sarah Jacobs
BCG, a management consulting firm, operates in 48 different countries.
Number of global workers: Over 14,000
25. PwC
- source
- Glassdoor
Professional services firm PwC operates a network of firms in 157 countries.
Number of global workers: 236,235
24. Goldman Sachs
- source
- Reuters/ Lucas Jackson
Goldman Sachs specializes in global investment banking and other financial services and is headquartered in Lower Manhattan.
Number of global workers: Over 34,400
23. Verizon
- source
- Thomson Reuters
Based in New York City, Verizon is a telecommunications company.
Number of global workers: 155,400
22. Deloitte
- source
- Thomson Reuters
The “Big Four” accounting firm is based in New York City.
Number of global workers: 263,900
21. Samsung
- source
- Thomson Reuters
The electronics conglomerate is based in South Korea.
Number of global workers: Over 310,000
20. IBM
- source
- Hollis Johnson
International Business Machines Corporation is based in Armonk, New York, and was founded in 1911.
Number of global workers: 378,000
19. LVMH
- source
- Wikimedia Commons
The luxury goods conglomerate is based in France.
Number of global workers: 145,000
18. JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- source
- Thomson Reuters
JPMorgan Chase & Co. is the sixth-largest bank in the world, by total assets.
Number of global employees: 240,000
17. Dell Technologies
- source
- Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Based in Round Rock, Texas, Dell develops, sells, and supports personal computers.
Number of global employees: 140,000
16. Time Warner Inc.
- source
- REUTERS/Mike Blake
Time Warner, a mass media and entertainment conglomerate, was founded in 1990 and is based in New York City.
Number of global employees: 25,000
15. Airbnb
- source
- Thomson Reuters
Airbnb is a San Francisco-based online hospitality service that was founded in 2008.
Number of global employees: More than 4,000
14. Adobe
- source
- Emily Hagopian Photography
Adobe is a software company based in San Jose, California.
Number of global employees:18,000
13. McKinsey & Company
- source
- Glassdoor
Based in New York City, this worldwide management consulting form specializes in both qualitative and quantitative analysis.
Number of global employees: 25,000
12. Uber
Based in San Francisco, California, Uber is a transportation network company.
Number of global employees: 15,000
11. Spotify
- source
- Thomson Reuters
Based in Stockholm, Sweden, Spotify is a music streaming service that was first launched in 2008.
Number of global workers: 2,960
10. Netflix
- source
- Justin Sullivan/Getty
Founded in 1997 in Scotts Valley, California, Netflix is an entertainment company.
Number of global employees: 5,500
9. Oracle
Oracle is a software company based in Redwood Shores, California.
Number of global workers: 138,000
8. The Walt Disney Company
- source
- Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Founded in 1923, the Burbank, California-based Walt Disney Company is the world’s second largest mass media conglomerate.
Number of global employees: 199,000
7. Comcast NBCUniversal
- source
- Lucas Jackson/Reuters
Media conglomerate Comcast NBCUniversal is headquartered at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City, New York.
Number of global employees: 164,000
6. Apple
- source
- Glassdoor
Based in Cupertino, California, Apple is the world’s largest tech company by revenue.
Number of global employees: 123,000
5. Tesla
- source
- Joe Skipper/Reuters
Tesla is a Palo Alto, California-based US automaker and solar panel company that focuses on electric cars.
Number of global employees: 37,000
4. Salesforce
- source
- Steve Jennings/Getty
Salesforce is based in San Francisco, California and primarily deals with cloud computing technology.
Number of global employees: 30,000
3. Facebook
- source
- Glassdoor
Founded in 2004, Facebook is a social media service based in Menlo Park, California.
Number of global employees:25,100
2. Alphabet
- source
- Mark Blinch/Reuters
Alphabet, the company behind Google, is an American tech giant based in Mountain View, California.
Number of global employees:80,110
1. Amazon
- source
- Lindsey Wasson/Reuters
Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994, Amazon is an online retailer based in Seattle, Washington.
Number of global employees:566,000