MoviePass is offering an annual plan for new subscribers that works out to $7.50 a month

- MoviePass is offering one of its lowest subscription offers yet to attract new customers.
- New subscribers can get the service for what works out to $7.50 a month for the first year, for a limited time.
Always looking for ways to beef up its subscription numbers, MoviePass announced Friday it is offering a discounted monthly offer for newbies.
For a limited time, new subscribers to MoviePass can get a yearly plan – which lets you see one movie per day in theaters – for what works out to $7.50 a month for the first year. For this yearly plan, MoviePass charges $6.95 per month and a one-time processing fee of $6.55. This is not the first time MoviePass has rolled out such an offer, but it isn’t something the company offers all the time.
This continues the company’s quest to hit the 5 million mark in subscribers to the service by the end of the year, which MoviePass CEO Mitch Lowe has predicted. In February, the company announced that it had hit 2 million subscribers.
The announcement also boasts of the contribution MoviePass has had to the opening weekends of recent new releases. According to the company, it was responsible for 17% of box office to Paramount’s “Annihilation,” 10% of box office to Orion’s “Every Day,” and 9% of box office to Fox’s “Love, Simon.”
MoviePass also revealed to Business Insider recently that it bought over 1 million tickets for Disney/Marvel’s sensation, “Black Panther.”
