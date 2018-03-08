39 of the best secret categories on Netflix and how to find them

source Business Insider / John Lynch

Netflix has an insane amount of content, but it’s not always easy to find what you want.

The categories Netflix gives you access to are broad, which is made more frustrating by the knowledge that Netflix splits movies and TV shows into incredibly specific micro-categories.

Luckily, it’s pretty easy to access those ultra-specific categories. All are tagged with a number – for example, “Epics” is category No. 52858.

And once you have that code, to get a comprehensive list all you do is type it into your address bar after the word “genre,” like this: http://www.netflix.com/browse/genre/52858.

We decided to look through the list of secret Netflix genres to find you 39 of the most interesting ones. The ones we chose are a mixture of awesome, random, and just plain weird.

Wine and Beverage Appreciation (1458)

Sample: “Drinking Buddies” (2013). Complications ensue when Chicago brewery workmates Luke and Kate – the best friends on and off the clock – spend a weekend at a lakeside retreat.

More examples: “Sour Grapes” “The Irish Pub,” “Somm,” “The Birth of Sake”

Steamy British Independent Dramas (4170)

Sample: “The Look of Love” (2013). This bittersweet biopic chronicles the over-the-top life of Paul Raymond, England’s Hugh Hefner, from nightclub to mind reader to burlesque impresario.

Movies for Ages 0 to 2 (6796)

Sample: “The Very Hungry Caterpillar and Other Stories” (1993). Author and illustrator Eric Carle’s beloved story “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” springs to life in this delightful collection of animated tales.

Other examples: “The Tortoise and the Hare,” “Three Little Pigs,” “Piglet’s Big Movie”

Gritty Tearjerkers (276)

Sample: “Fruitvale Station” (2013). This dramatic rendering of a real-life tragedy recounts the final hours of Oscar Grant, who was shot by San Francisco Transit Police on New Year’s Day in 2009.

Other examples: “My Left Foot”

Cerebral Scandinavian Movies (995)

source Nymphomaniac/Les Films du Losange

Sample: “Nymphomaniac Vol. 1” (2013). A self-diagnosed nymphomaniac reveals a lifetime of sexual experiences to a mna who saves her from being beaten in an alley.

Other examples: “Nymphomaniac Vol. 2,” “The Act of Killing,” “Expedition to the End of the World”

Understated Horror Movies (4765)

Sample: “I Am the Pretty Thing that Lives in the House” (2016). A nervous nurse who scares easily finds herself caring for an ailing horror novelist while living in a house with hidden secrets.

More examples: “A Dark Song,” “They Look Like People,” “When Animals Dream”

Critically Acclaimed Animal Tales (566)

Sample: “Paddington” (2014). He’s a bear without a home. They’re a family without a bear. It seems like the perfect match, until an evil schemer enters.

Other examples: “Antz,” “Bee Movie”

Social-Issue Dramas (3947)

Sample: “To Kill a Mockingbird” (1962). A valiant lawyer, a black man falsely accused. Seen through the eyes of a feisty girl, innocence and justice collide.

Other examples: “Dear White People,” “Rent,” “Cable Girls”

Inspiring Teen Movies (1349)

Sample: “Bring It On” (2000). Pressure mounts on the captain of a decorated cheerleading squad as she attempts to lead her crew to its sixth consecutive national title.

Other examples: “Bring It On Again,” “The Unmiracle,” “”Holy Camp!”

Korean Crime Thrillers (434)

Sample: “Oldboy” (2003). With no clue how he came to be imprisoned, drugged, and tortured for 15 years, a desperate businessman seeks revenge on his captors.

Other examples: “Manhole,” “Bluebeard,” “Forgotten”

Heartfelt Sports Movies (4116)

Sample: “Raising the Bar” (2016). A teenager who gave up her spot in an elite U.S. gymnastics program when her family moved to Australia enters a competition to help out a new friend.

Other examples: “Undefeated,” “Legendary,” “4 Minute Mile”

British Coming-of-Age Movies (2386)

Sample: “Masterpiece Classic: The Diary of Anne Frank” (2009). Based on the classic book, teenager Anne Frank tells, in her own words, how she and her Jewish family hid from teh Nazis during World War II.

Other examples: “The Falling,” “The Beat Beneath My Feet”

Cult Satanic Stories (3527)

Sample: “Stephen King’s Children of the Corn” (1984). A couple stranded in a rural town falls into the hands of a group of children who murder all the town’s adults at the command of their leader.

Other examples: “Hellraiser,” “Hellraiser II”

Creature Features (6895)

Sample: “Trollhunter (2010). College student tracking a bear killer get caught in a frightening trap. It’s not a teddy bear picnic.

Other examples: “Troll Hunter,” “V/H/S,” “Little Dead Rotting Hood,” “The Host”

B Horror Movies (8195)

Sample: “Sharknado” (2013). When a hurricane swamps Los Angeles, thousands of sharks are swept up in tornadoes and deposited all over the city, where they terrorize residents.

Other examples: “Bushwick,” “The Last Heist,” “Cowboys vs. Dinosaurs”

Kids Faith and Spirituality (751423)

Sample: “The Prince of Egypt” (1998). From the nine plagues of Egypt to the parting of the Red Sea, it’s an animated spectacle 3,000 years in the making.

Other examples:“Joseph King of Dreams,” two “VeggieTales” movies

Art-House Movies (29764)

Sample: “Human Capital” (2013). One family living in wealth and luxury, another struggling to stay afloat. Their fates linked by ties of love and money.

Other examples: “My Happy Family,” “Wetlands,” “Clouds of Sils Maria”

Quirky Romance (36103)

Sample: “Moonrise Kingdom” (2012). This quirky drama follows the frantic search that ensues in a small New England town when two 12-year-olds fall in love and run away together.

Other examples: “When We First Met,” “Bridget Jones’s Baby,” “She’s Gotta Have It”

Campy Movies (1252)

caption “Batman & Robin.” source Warner Bros.

Sample: “Batman & Robin” (1997). Along with the crime-fighting partner Robin and new recruit Batgirl, batman battles the dual threat of frosty genius Mr. Freeze and Poison Ivy.

Other examples: “Scary Movie,” “Cherry Pop,” “Zombeavers”

Courtroom Dramas (2748)

source Image Entertainment

Sample: “Devil’s Knot” (2013). Frothing for vengeance after three 8-year-olds are slain, the community of West Memphis, Ark., directs blame at a trio of teens suspected of Satanism.

Other examples: “The Reader,” “Closed Circuit,” “The Arbitration”

Italian Movies (8221)

Sample: “Welcome Mr. President” (2013). When frustrated politicians name a historical figure as the next president, an honest, humble man by the same name suddenly becomes Italy’s leader.

Other examples: “Suburra,” “Leopardi, “They Call Me Jeeg””

Movies based on children’s books (10056)

source 20th Century Fox

Sample: “The Boss Baby” (2017). A kid finds himself at the center of a sinister plot when his parents bring home a baby who only talks business when they’re not around.

Other examples: “Meet the Robinsons,” “Casper,” “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory”

Romantic independent movies (9916)

source Miramax

Sample: “Adventureland” (2009). Unable to afford the European vacation he’d dreamed of, recent college graduate James Brennan reluctantly takes a summer gig at an amusement park.

Other examples: “Lovesick,” “Begin Again, “Before We Go””

Satires (4922)

source Columbia Pictures

Sample: “Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story” (2007). John C. Reilly stars as a fictional pop icon who crosses paths with the likes of Elvis and the Beatles in this parody of rags-to-riches music biopics.

Other examples: “Burn After Reading,” “The Men Who Stare At Goats”

Period pieces (12123)

source Sony / Columbia Pictures screencap

Sample: “Lincoln” (2012). Director Steven Spielberg takes on the towering legacy of Abraham Lincoln, focusing on his stewardship of the Union during the Civil War years.

Other examples: “Alias Grace,” “The Frankenstein Chronicles,” “Reign”

Tearjerkers (6384)

source Warner Bros

Sample: “Must Love Dogs” (2005). Divorcee Sarah Nolan isn’t ready for romance, but when her sister signs her up for an online dating service, love-seeking mates come calling.

Other examples: “Dallas Buyers Club,” “Dead Poets Society,” “Irreplaceable You”

Teen Screams (52147)

Sample: “The Babysitter” (2017). When Cole stays up past his bedtime, he discovers that his hot babysitter is part of a satanic cult that will stop at nothing to keep them quiet.

Other examples: “It Follows,” “Piranha”

Werewolf Horror Movies (75930)

Sample: “Uncaged” (2015). A weekend trip to the woods with his friends turns into a nightmare for a teenager when he uncovers a terrifying family secret.

Other examples: “When Animals Dream,” “Little Dead Rotting Hood”

Westerns (7700)

Sample: “The Hateful Eight” (2012). Years before the Civil War, a bounty hunter and his captive are waylaid by a Wyoming blizzard and hole up in a way station with six dicey strangers.

Other examples: “Wild Wild West,” “Hickock,” “The Ridiculous 6”

Steamy Romantic Movies (35800)

Sample: “Revolutionary Road” (2008). April and Frank’s marriage unravels when a plan to change their “perfect” lives becomes their last hope to escape engulfed in emptiness.

Other examples: “Below Her Mouth,” “Kama Sutra,” “Elena Undone”

Vampire Horror Movies (75804)

Sample: “30 Days of Night” (2007). When a monthlong period of darkness sets in on the tiny Alaskan town of Barrow, the residents are visited by a flock of bloodthirsty vampires.

Other examples: “He Never Died,” The ABCs of Death,” “Stake Land”

Screwball Comedies (9702)

Sample: “We Need To Talk” (2016). A happy woman’s new love is going great, but she needs one thing: divorce papers from her depressed ex. To get them, trickery may be in order.

Other examples: “Chadi Jawani Budhe Nu”

Soccer Movies (12549)

Sample: “My Dad Is a Soccer Mom” (2014). A former football player becomes a stay-at-home dad to his 10-year-old daughter, and discovers that she has a previously untapped talent for soccer.

Other examples: “Air Bud: World Pup,” “Concrete Football,” “Underdogs”

Deep Sea Horror Movies

Sample: “47 Meters Down” (2012). With little oxygen left in their scuba tanks, two sisters are trapped in a shark cage at the bottom of the ocean while great whites circle nearby.

Other examples: “Sharknado” series, “Avalanche Sharks”

Cult TV Shows (74652)

Sample: “The IT Crowd” (2006-2013). Aided by a tech-illiterate manager, a pair of basement-dwelling dweebs makes the most of life in IT at a corporation run by a cloddish new owner.

Other examples: “Freaks and Geeks,” “Episodes,” “Twin Peaks”

Late Night Comedies

Sample: “Beerfest” (2006). During a trip to Germany to scatter their grandfather’s ashes, brothers Todd and Jan discover Beerfest, the secret Olympics of downing stout.

Other examples:“American Pie,” “Ace Ventura,” “Bachelorette”

Political Comedies (2700)

Sample: “Evan Almighty” (2012). God summons narcissistic Evan to build an ark in preparation for a flood. Meanwhile, Evan’s family interprets his new hobby as a midlife crisis.

Other examples: “War machine,” “The Candidate,” “Patton Oswalt: Annihilation”

Teen TV Shows

Sample: “Atypical” (2012). When a teen on the autism spectrum decides to get a girlfriend, his bid for more independence puts his whole family on a path of self-discovery.

Other examples: “When We First Met,” “Bridget Jones’s Baby,” “She’s Gotta Have It”

Showbiz Dramas (5012)

caption The Truman Show source Paramount Pictures

Sample: “The Truman Show” (1998). Truman Burbank is the star of “The Truman Show,” a 34-hour-a-day TV phenomenon that broadcasts every aspect of his life without his knowledge.

Other examples: “8 Mile,” “Welcome to Me,” “Magic Mike”

Goofy Courtroom Movies (285)

There seems to be room on the market.

Here are some other hidden categories we were saddened to see didn’t have any entries at the moment:

War Alien Sci-Fi (3570), Suspenseful Time-Travel Movies (2778), Sentimental Action and Adventure (4879), MTV TV Shows (4221), Irreverent Mysteries (2701), Feel-Good Education and Guidance Starring Muppets (4699).

If you want to see a longer list of genres, head to this website, where a kind soul has assembled a huge number of them. This site also provides the ability to search through them, though there are not as many categories.