New York’s Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer brings its gourmet burgers and milkshakes to Asia for the first time, starting with Singapore

If you’re big on burgers, craft beer and some wild shakes, you’ll be happy to learn that New York City’s Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer restaurant is due to open at Marina Bay Sands (MBS) in the third quarter of 2018.
The Singapore outlet will be its first foray in Asia since it opened in 2015.
Owned by Michelin-starred chef Joe Isidori and restaurateur and nightclub developer Chris Barish, Black Tap is known for its signature classic burgers, range of craft beer and inventive Instagram-worthy milkshakes.
In a statement, chef Joe Isidori said: “We already have a huge fan base in Asia, so it’s incredibly exciting for us to bring our craft burgers and CrazyShakes to Singapore.”
Offerings in Singapore will include the award-winning Greg Norman burger, the All-American burger, and of course, an extensive CrazyShake milkshake menu.
Creative healthy options such as burger salads and the vegetarian Falafel Burger will also be available for those eating clean.
The 150-seater is expected to open at the Southern Promenade of The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, exuding the vibe of an old-school American diner playing 90’s hip-hop and 80’s pop music, complete with a wall mural depicting elements of urban life in Singapore.