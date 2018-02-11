The fierce and creepy chants of the North Korea cheer squad are stealing the show at the Winter Olympics (and they’ll go to prison if they do anything wrong)

- source
North Korea’s official cheer squad is making its presence felt at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
The cheerleaders watched Switzerland’s ice hockey team demolish a unified all-Korea team 8-0, but that didn’t get in the way of their fierce, highly choreographed singing and waving.
These are not like cheerleaders in any other kind of sport. Their songs and chants are bizarre, compared to anything else you’ll hear from a crowd at a sports event. And they’ll go to prison if they put a foot wrong.
It has to be seen and heard to be believed. Scroll on! ↓
The cheer squad arrived on February 7 wearing these stylish red and black outfits, with coordinated luggage.
They got a lot of attention for their relentless clapping at the hockey game.
North Korea cheer-squad istruly super creepy #pyeongchangOlympics2018 pic.twitter.com/r98l0nIejN
— Hertz Nazaire (@Nazaire73) February 10, 2018
They even cheered the zamboni.
Then they got their masks out …
The masks are used in a song called “Whistle,” which is apparently one of the North’s most popular songs. (It’s not clear who the person on the masks is.)
Wait for it…. one of thestranger moments of the night… North Korean Cheerleaders holdingmasks as they sing â¬SWhistleâ¬ one of North Koreaâ¬”s most popularsongs. #Olympics2018 (Via @Kubik_Kamera)pic.twitter.com/BXACRt27nZ
— Gadi Schwartz (@GadiNBC) February 10, 2018
Cheer squad members are picked for their “natural” beauty and patriotism. Anyone who is suspected of disloyalty, or if their parents were defectors, is weeded out of the squad.
This is one of the most complicated sports chants you’ll ever hear.
When you sit next to #NorthKoreaâ¬”s cheering squad at speedskating.#PyeongChang2018#olympics @NBCOlympicspic.twitter.com/e3TRP7NYiL
— Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla) February 10, 2018
When they are not cheering, the squad is required to live on a massive ferry — the Mangyongbong-92 — so that they don’t experience too much of the South. Or defect.
There are 230 women in the squad. North Korea’s entire competing Olympic team is only about 24 athletes.
One reason they are so relentless in their cheering is that in 2006, about 21 members of the squad were sent to a prison camp because they talked about what they had seen in South Korea on a university games tour.
This is one of the wildestthings I have ever witnessed with my own two eyes!! A North Koreancheer sqaud at the Olympics ðxÜ±ðxÜ±ðxÜ± pic.twitter.com/ijJysVGLXf
— Matt Stopera (@mattstopera) February 10, 2018
