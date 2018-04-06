Owners of old motorcycles stand to get S$3,500 in incentives for de-registering their bikes – but not everyone’s eligible

Although motorcycles make up a small vehicle population on Singapore’s roads, they contribute to around half of total vehicular carbon monoxide emissions. The Straits Times

As part of its latest efforts to curb air pollution, the National Environment Agency (NEA) is offering incentives of up to S$3,500 ($2,655.73) for owners of older and more pollutive motorcycles to de-register their vehicles.

In a statement, NEA said the incentive will be granted to riders who de-register motorcycles that were registered before Jul 1, 2003, within the next five years.

Their motorcycles must also have a valid 10-year certificate of entitlement (COE) as of Apr 6, 2018, and are de-registered on or before Apr 5, 2023.

Owners of motorcycles that are on the five-year non-renewable COE, or the Classic, Vintage (restricted), and Revised Vintage Vehicle Schemes as of the same date are deemed not eligible.

Some 27,000 motorcycles would meet the criteria for the incentive, according to NEA.

However, not all may stand to reap the full benefits of the incentive which comes in two components.

Owners of eligible motorcycles will receive S$2,000 if the vehicle is de-registered on or before the deadline.

The remaining S$1,500 is given to owners whose motorcycle’s COE is not renewed on or after Apr 7, 2018.

These owners will also receive a rebate for the unused COE period.

From Apr 6, 2023 onwards, the agency will tighten in-use emission standards for such motorcycles and they will no longer be permitted for use on Singapore’s roads after Jun 30, 2028.

Citing the World Health Organisation (WHO), NEA said that air pollution is the biggest environmental health risk and over the years and a key threat to public health in cities.

“The new initiative addresses the large contribution to air pollution by motorcycles. While motorcycles make up 15% of the local vehicle population, they contribute around 50% of carbon monoxide (CO) from vehicles,” NEA said.

Noting that older motorcycles are more pollutive, it added: “Such motorcycles make up around 20% of Singapore’s motorcycle population, but account for about 40% of CO emitted by motorcycles.”