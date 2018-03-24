The one player you need to know from every country competing in the 2018 FIFA World Cup

caption Mohamed Salah. source Getty Images

The 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia kicks off in three months’ time and will likely be one of the most-watched sports competition on the planet.

France, Brazil, and Argentina are among the favourites to win the tournament with players like Antoine Griezmann, Neymar, and Lionel Messi expected to excel.

But those nations are far from reliant on just one player and it takes a team effort for a single country to lift the World Cup trophy when the competition finishes on July 15.

For that reason, we’ve collected a list of one player you really need to know from every nation in the tournament.

Argentina — Nicolás Otamendi.

source Getty Images

Position: Defender.

International appearances: 51 (3 goals).

We’re well aware one of the best players on the planet, Lionel Messi, plays for Argentina. As does Paulo Dybala, Sergio Agüero, and Gonzalo Higuaín. Argentina has an embarrassment of riches up front – that’s obvious.

But, in Nicolás Otamendi, Argentina has an outstanding defender to go with its unstoppable attack. Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola said Otamendi is a true fighter, according to Goal.com, and that is a quality that will stand out this summer.

Australia — Aaron Mooy.

source Getty Images

Position: Midfielder.

International appearances: 31 (5 goals).

Aaron Mooy is one of the first names on the team-sheet at Huddersfield Town, an over-achieving club in England’s Premier League.

He does not yet have the kudos of veteran attacker Tim Cahill, who has been ever-present in Australia’s squads for almost 15 years, but Mooy is a player the Socceroos can build a team around for the 2018 World Cup and beyond.

Belgium — Kevin de Bruyne.

source Getty Images

Position: Midfielder.

International appearances: 58 (13 goals).

Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne has scored or created a goal for every 123 minutes he has played this season and there are few players who can take that kind of form with them to Russia.

Brazil — Gabriel Jesus.

source Getty Images

Position: Striker.

International appearances: 13 (8 goals).

Even though Gabriel Jesus is just 20, he has great international experience already. He scored three times to help Brazil win a gold medal at the 2016 Olympics and, since breaking through to the senior team, has scored seven goals in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualification stages.

Neymar will lead Brazil’s line but Jesus has the ability to play next to him, just off of him, or behind him – and he can devastate from all angles.

Colombia — Radamel Falcao.

source Getty Images

Position: Striker.

International appearances: 70 (28 goals).

Radamel Falcao has a point to prove. The AS Monaco striker was unable to compete at the 2014 FIFA World Cup because of injury and though he is performing well in France, he flopped in back-to-back Premier League seasons with Manchester United and Chelsea.

In Russia, he has the chance to show the world what he is truly capable of. And if he replicates what he has achieved in Ligue 1 with Monaco this season that means one thing – goals.

Costa Rica — Keylor Navas.

source Getty Images

Position: Goalkeeper.

International appearances: 76.

At the 2014 FIFA World Cup, Keylor Navas kept his sheet clean against Italy, England, and the Netherlands. His performances were so good, one of the best clubs in the world – Real Madrid – got the chequebook out and signed him on a six-year deal.

Navas has turned into one of the best goalkeepers of his generation and he will be key to Costa Rica’s success in 2018.

Croatia — Ivan Perišić.

source Getty Images

Position: Winger.

International appearances: 63 (18 goals).

Ivan Perišić was ranked as the second-best performing group stage player at the last World Cup and has improved significantly in the four years since.

A creative left winger, Perišić has provided a key pass (goal-scoring chance) for every 44 minutes he has played in Italy’s Serie A with Inter Milan this season.

The battle between Perišić and opposition right backs could be a World Cup group D theme – and if it is a battle Perišić wins, he will create chances.

Denmark — Christian Eriksen.

source Getty Images

Position: Attacking midfielder.

International appearances: 75 (21 goals).

Christian Eriksen has scored 11 goals in eight matches during the country’s recent unbeaten run. Eriksen is Denmark’s key man.

England — Raheem Sterling.

source Getty Images

Position: Winger.

International appearances: 35 (2 goals).

Yes, Harry Kane has scored an impeccable 12 goals in his first 23 outings for England but the Tottenham striker will have a target on his back this summer. This means there is every chance opposition defences attempt to crowd Kane out of the game.

But fear not, Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling may well be the most improved English player for years. This season alone he has created or scored one goal for every 91 minutes he has played. He could be England’s secret weapon.

Egypt — Mohamed Salah.

source Getty Images

Position: Winger.

International appearances: 56 (32 goals).

Mohamed Salah has been a revelation at Liverpool FC and he is just as devastating for Egypt.

Salah scored five times in six games in Egypt’s final round of World Cup qualifiers – including a Hollywood-style last-gasp penalty in the 2-1 win over Congo last year, a result that guaranteed his country’s qualification.

Egypt faces Uruguay, Saudi Arabia, and Russia in Group A this summer and Salah could easily tally up goals and stake an early claim as player of the tournament.

France — Raphaël Varane.

source Getty Images

Position: Defender.

International appearances: 40 (2 goals).

France, like Argentina, is spoiled for choice when it comes to peak-form attacking talent. Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappé, and Ousmane Dembélé are all screaming to be picked.

But it is Real Madrid’s Raphaël Varane who will be one of the first names on the teamsheet. This is because the 24-year-old’s physicality, speed, and ability to read the game could thwart opposition attacks.

Germany (defending champions) — Manuel Neuer.

source Getty Images

Position: Goalkeeper.

International appearances: 74.

Put the names of 23 German soccer players into a hat and pull out a name at random. Chances are, that player will be great. You know why? Germany is just that good.

Germany has won the World Cup four times (second behind Brazil who has five) and there is an argument that it is the most consistent World Cup nation of all time as it regularly reaches the latter stages. In fact, the last time it failed to reach a World Cup semi-final was 20 years ago.

Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer was our pick. He’s almost unbeatable.

Iceland — Gylfi Sigurðsson.

source Getty Images

Position: Attacking midfielder.

International appearances: 55 (18 goals).

Gylfi Sigurðsson recently suffered a knee injury that almost jeopardised his World Cup, but the Icelandic midfielder is expected to return to fitness before the tournament begins.

This is good news for his country as he is Iceland’s leader. He scored three goals in the country’s 2018 FIFA World Cup qualification matches and it was his most recent, the first goal in Iceland’s 2-0 win over Kosovo last October, that was the most important.

This is because his goal paved the way for Iceland to qualify for its first-ever appearance at a World Cup finals.

Iran — Sardar Azmoun.

source Getty Images

Position: Striker.

International appearances: 30 (22 goals).

Sardar Azmoun is Iran’s go-to player.

He has scored 14 goals from his last 16 appearances at international level. Despite a barren spell with Russian Premier League club Rubin Kazan last year, the fact he plays his club level football in Russia bodes well as it means he won’t take any time to acclimatise.

Iran won’t get much from Group B if they can’t score against Morocco, Portugal, or Spain, so Azmoun’s goals – if he can continue to score them – will be critical.

Japan — Keisuke Honda.

source Getty Images

Position: Attacking midfielder.

International appearances: 90 (36 goals).

Inconsistency mars Keisuke Honda’s all-round game but if there is one thing stable about the midfielder, it is his powerful left foot. If Honda’s hovering over a free kick this summer, there’s a strong chance it will end up in the goal.

Mexico — Hirving Lozano.

source Getty Images

Position: Winger.

International appearances: 24 (7 goals).

Hirving Lozano is lighting up the Eredivisie in his debut season in Europe.

Mexico certainly has bigger name players like former Arsenal prospect Carlos Vela and current West Ham United striker Javier Hernandez, but beware Lozano, the mischief-maker who will operate in and around Mexico’s main forward.

Lozano has chalked up an impressive 14 goals and 7 assists in 23 starts in the Dutch league (that’s a goal scored or created every 89 minutes) and could be his country’s next big thing.

Morocco — Mehdi Benatia.

source Getty Images

Position: Defender.

International appearances: 53 (2 goals).

Despite an underwhelming stint at Bayern Munich, Mehdi Benatia remains one of the best defenders in Europe thanks to consistent displays at Juventus and, previously, AS Roma.

Benatia is good on the ball, quick on his feet, and strong in the air. He has a wealth of international experience, he captained Morocco at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations, and even said qualification for the 2018 World Cup was “the most beautiful moment” of his career, according to Goal.com.

He will relish Russia.

Nigeria — Leon Balogun.

source Reuters

Position: Defender.

International appearances: 15.

FSV Mainz defender Leon Balogun may not be the most experienced player at international level, and he is certainly not the most attack-minded talent Nigeria has at its disposal, but the 29-year-old is a leader and has already captained his country.

Balogun’s defensive abilities will also be put to the test in Group D, when Nigeria has to thwart Lionel Messi and Argentina, Ivan Perišić and Croatia, and Gylfi Sigurðsson and Iceland.

Panama — Luis Tejeda.

source Reuters

Position: Striker.

International appearances: 104 (43 goals).

We hadn’t heard of Luis Tejeda until we wrote this list but his record speaks for itself.

At club level, Tejeda is the ultimate journeyman. He’s played in Panama, Colombia, the United Arab Emirates, the US, Peru, and Mexico.

But Tejeda is Panama’s joint top goalscorer of all time, and he will look to add to his haul at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Peru — Paolo Guerrero.

source Getty Images

Position: Striker.

International appearances: 86 (32 goals).

Peru has two go-to forwards in Lokomotiv Moscow striker Jefferson Farfán and Paolo Guerrero, the Flamengo goalscorer who is only able to compete at the FIFA World Cup thanks to a cocaine ban that was recently reduced from 12 to six months.

Guerrero has a point to prove. At 34, this is very much last-chance-saloon territory. But despite his age, Guerrero remains lethal in front of goal. He struck 20 times in 44 appearances in all competitions for Flamengo last year and, in the same period, scored four goals in seven outings for Peru.

Poland — Kamil Glik.

source Getty Images

Position: Defender.

International appearances: 56 (4 goals).

Voted one of the top defenders in world soccer by The Telegraph last year, Kamil Glik is an expert marker, captain material, and a threat from set pieces.

Robert Lewandowski is widely regarded to be Poland’s most important player as the national team will rely on his goals in order to progress to the knockout stages of the World Cup.

But Glik will have to play an equally significant role in keeping the team’s sheet clean if Poland is to succeed from there.

Portugal — André Silva.

source Getty Images

Position: Striker.

International appearances: 18 (11 goals).

Cristiano Ronaldo and Nani were Portugal’s joint top goalscorers at the country’s successful UEFA Euro 2016 tournament – however, a new player is quickly emerging as a reliable hitman.

That player is AC Milan’s André Silva, a 22-year-old striker who netted seven international goals from 13 games for Portugal in 2017 and will be champing at the bit to make as big an impression this summer.

Russia (hosts) — Igor Akinfeev.

source Getty Images

Position: Goalkeeper.

International appearances: 103.

Igor Akinfeev is capable of pulling off a decent save, or two, but is also prone to calamities.

Akinfeev is therefore heading toward one of two possible World Cup destinies. Either he will produce a highlight-reel worthy moment in goal, or he will become an internet meme for the ages.

Saudi Arabia — Mohammad Al-Sahlawi.

source Getty Images

Position: Striker.

International appearances: 34 (28 goals).

Everybody knows who Poland striker Robert Lewandowski is – he scored an utterly outrageous 16 goals in 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches. But he was not alone. Mohammad Al-Sahlawi his haul.

Al-Sahlawi is one of the top goalscorers in Asia and will look to get off the mark in Group A, playing against the likes of Russia (in the first game of the 2018 World Cup), Egypt, and Uruguay.

Senegal — Sadio Mané.

source Getty Images

Position: Winger.

International appearances: 48 (14 goals).

Sadio Mané is an obvious pick. He’s awesome. But there’s another reason to keep an eye on him regardless of his talents – his celebrations. Even when he doesn’t score, he mimics the celebration of whoever did, and it’s so bad, it’s good.

Serbia — Aleksandar Prijović.

source Getty Images

Position: Striker.

International appearances: 7 (1 goal).

Aleksandar Prijović may seem like a wildcard pick, particularly when Nemanja Matić is an automatic starter for Serbia.

However, it was Prijović’s heroics that booked Serbia’s plane tickets to Russia when the striker scored the only goal in his country’s 1-0 win over Georgia in a FIFA World Cup qualifier in October 2017.

Prijović is on course to finish his most prolific season to date at club level with Greek side PAOK, and will therefore take top form with him to Russia.

South Korea — Heung-min Son.

source Getty Images

Position: Striker.

International appearances: 61 (20 goals).

It seems almost anomalous that Son Heung-min can perform so well for Tottenham Hotspur, but so poor for South Korea.

However, the tide began to turn when new Korea coach Shin Tae-Yong tinkered with the formation to provide Son, naturally a winger at club-level, with a partner in a two-man strike force late last year.

Son has since shone.

Spain — Isco.

source Getty Images

Position: Attacking midfielder.

International appearances: 24 (7 goals).

When there was once Xavi and Andrés Iniesta, there is now Isco, a central midfielder with an eye for a pass.

Isco caught the attention of Spain national team boss Julen Lopetegui earlier in the season when he said the Real Madrid playmaker has been “gaining important experience” and is “growing” into a “great” soccer player, according to Spanish website The Local.

Sweden — Emil Forsberg.

source Getty Images

Position: Attacking midfielder.

International appearances: 33 (6 goals).

The goals have dried up for Emil Forsberg at Bundesliga club Leipzig this season but he remains influential at international level.

Forsberg contributed four goals to Sweden’s 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign, which included a 2016 free kick against France that was so stunning it would have made Cristiano Ronaldo proud.

Switzerland — Fabian Schär.

source Getty Images

Position: Defender.

International appearances: 35 (7 goals).

Deportivo de La Coruña defender Fabian Schär is an expert tackler who knows precisely where to position his body to best intercept a pass or block a shot.

In 20 La Liga appearances this season, Schär has kept himself busy by making a defensive contribution (tackle, block, interception, and clearance) once every 5.6 minutes.

That experience will be crucial when it comes to Group E, as Schär will no doubt be kept busy defending the likes of Brazil, Serbia, and Costa Rica.

Tunisia — Youssef Msakni.

source Reuters

Position: Winger.

International appearances: 47 (8 goals).

Youssef Msakni is a goal machine, churning out strike after strike, at Qatari club Al-Duhail.

For Tunisia, he is less prolific but still makes significant contributions like a hat-trick against Guinea in a 4-1 rout last October.

In Group D, Tunisia has a chance of progressing into the knockout stages but Msakni will have to do his best to torment the Belgian, English, and Panamanian defences.

Uruguay — Edinson Cavani.

source Getty Images

Position: Striker.

International appearances: 98 (40 goals).

Edinson Cavani is underrated, understated, and underappreciated. And it is most likely because he happens to share a Paris Saint-Germain team with Brazil superstar Neymar and a Uruguay team with Luis Suárez.

At the 2010 FIFA World Cup, Suárez purposely handballed a shot from Ghana player Dominic Adiyiah. He got sent off and made himself a figure of hate in the process. That badboy reputation was only enhanced when he got sent off at the next World Cup, in 2014, when he bit Giorgio Chiellini on the shoulder.

Sure, Suárez might do something wrong, but Cavani will be the one to do something right. Cavani has significantly outscored Suárez over the last two years.