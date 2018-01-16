People are desperately trying to #FixTrumpIn5Words

- Reuters
President Donald Trump has had his fair share of blunders since he took office about a year ago.
Just looking at 2018 alone: He reportedly referred to several foreign countries as “shithole countries”.
Then, there was the whole debacle of the US selling Norway fighter jets (F-52s) that didn’t exist.
Oh, and let’s not forget that Trump also called himself “a very stable genius” who was “like, really smart”.
And from the looks of it, Twitter users have had enough. To solve the problem, many users started posting their best suggestions to #FixTrumpIn5Words on Friday (Jan 12).
Here’s a snapshot of some of the best ones we could find:
Stop giving him any attention #FixTrumpIn5Words
— Devlyn Angel (@devlyn_angel) January 12, 2018
Put Trump in prison forever.
— SarahCA (@sarahTRUMPMORON) January 13, 2018
Hack and shutdown his Twitter. #FixTrumpIn5Words
— E5QUIRE (@Dj_E5QUIRE) January 12, 2018
Impeach, Arrest, Imprison, Shame, Forget #FixTrumpIn5Words
— Travis Allen 🌊 (@TravisAllen02) January 12, 2018
Meanwhile, others simply admitted defeat:
I wish I could #FixTrumpIn5Words, but I can’t fix racist
— Luisa Haynes (@wokeluisa) January 12, 2018
#FixTrumpIn5Words You can not fix stupid.#FridayFeeling pic.twitter.com/AoUfdoVGmM
— Dan Sutton (@dannon787) January 12, 2018
You can’t polish a turd. #FixTrumpIn5Words
— Lets_Groove_Tonight (@BoogieMonster3) January 12, 2018
But of course, there were a few who felt that there was nothing to be fixed:
Can’t fix what isn’t broken… #FixTrumpIn5Words
— Minnesota Patriot (@MinnPatriot) January 12, 2018
I wouldn’t change a thing🇺🇸 #FixTrumpIn5Words
— S.Churchill (@S_Churchill26) January 12, 2018
No Need He ain’t broke#FixTrumpIn5Words
— Jim Hanson (@Uncle_Jimbo) January 14, 2018
