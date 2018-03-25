Stunning photos show how many people joined the March for Our Lives protests in cities across the US

- source
- Leah Mills/Reuters
Massive throngs of people hit the streets on Saturday in cities across the United States for the March for Our Lives protests against gun violence in the wake of last month’s high-school shooting in Florida.
The main event kicked off in Washington, DC, but cities like New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, and many others held solidarity rallies that collectively drew out hundreds of thousands of protesters.
Here’s what the scenes looked like from above:
Protesters packed Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, DC.
The aerial photos are incredible.
- source
- Reuters/Eric Thayer
Organizers estimated that roughly 800,000 people turned up to the main event in DC.
Source: NBC News
Here’s the view from the balcony of the Newseum building.
- source
- Reuters/Leah Millis
A sea of people stood before the stage to watch a series of speakers, including Parkland student Emma Gonzalez.
- source
- Reuters/Jonathan Ernst
But it wasn’t just DC — thousands of people filled the streets in Seattle…
- source
- Reuters/Jason Redmond
…And New York City, where an estimated 175,000 people joined the Manhattan protests.
Source: Mayor Bill de Blasio
They turned up en masse in Los Angeles…
- source
- Reuters/Patrick T. Fallon
…And in Chicago…
…and in Cincinnati — even despite the snow.
They also took to the streets in Las Vegas — the site of a deadly mass shooting at a concert last September.
And, of course, they came out in Parkland, the city still recovering from last month’s shooting at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.