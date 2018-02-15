A photographer captured these dismal photos of life in North Korea on his phone

By
Melia Robinson, Business Insider US
-
Children walk to school in Tumangang, North Korea, in August 2015.

caption
Children walk to school in Tumangang, North Korea, in August 2015.
source
Xiaolu Chu/Getty

At the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea, all eyes have been on the country’s neighbor to the north.

Government leaders from North Korea and South Korea have begun to embrace themes of peace and harmony at the Pyeongchang Games. But international observers have offered a mix of scrutiny and praise as they watch the totalitarian nation warm to its southern neighbor.

We still know very little about the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

The North Korean government is notoriously secretive. Upon entering the country, visitors are instructed on what they can and cannot take pictures of. Customs agents inspect your cellphone and other digital devices, including cameras, tablets, and storage cards, for banned content.

In 2015, these restrictions prompted Getty photographer Xiaolu Chu to travel by train through the country, documenting everyday life through his phone lens. He told Business Insider it was too risky to use a high-end camera because locals would report him to the authorities.

While some images were deleted during run-ins with the police, Chu shared some snapshots with us. Take a look at life inside North Korea.

Chu took the long way around during his visit to North Korea.

source
Xiaolu Chu/Getty

Most Chinese tourists enter by train through Sinuiju or by plane through Pyongyang. He instead traveled to Russia so he could access the northern port at Tumangang.

source
Google Maps

The train ride from Tumangang to Pyongyang — the capital of North Korea — lasts a day. It was canceled because of a dispute between North Korea and South Korea.

source
Xiaolu Chu/Getty

“Fortunately, we had a whole day to go out and take some pictures in the village,” Chu said.

source
Xiaolu Chu/Getty

He saw scores of people living in abject poverty. Many begged for money.

source
Xiaolu Chu/Getty

“There are nearly no fat people in North Korea, everyone looks very thin,” Chu said.

source
Xiaolu Chu/Getty

Many of the residential buildings looked run down and in need of repair.

source
Xiaolu Chu/Getty

When he later returned to the train station, he noticed portraits of the country’s former leaders and the words “long live” hanging overhead.

source
Xiaolu Chu/Getty

At night, these shrines were the only lit structures in the village. Other buildings sat in darkness.

source
Xiaolu Chu/Getty

The next day, he boarded a train for the nation’s capital.

source
Xiaolu Chu/Getty

A customs agent on board checked his tablet to make sure it wasn’t GPS-enabled. The government also jams signals as a security measure.

source
Xiaolu Chu/Getty

The customs agent also checked his laptop and DSLR camera. Chu said the agent had no trouble operating the devices, with the exception of the MacBook.

source
Xiaolu Chu/Getty

The train chugged along, giving Chu glimpses of everyday life. This boy collected corn cobs beside the tracks.

source
Xiaolu Chu/Getty

Many people rode bicycles to get around.

source
Xiaolu Chu/Getty

Some scenes were quaint. Children took an afternoon dip in a river.

source
Xiaolu Chu/Getty

Anytime the train pulled into a station, there were painful reminders of the country’s poor living conditions. This little boy begged for money at a station in Hamhung.

source
Xiaolu Chu/Getty

Korean People’s Army soldiers rested on the tracks.

source
Xiaolu Chu/Getty

Whenever he hopped out, Chu shot photos on his phone. “DSLR is too obvious to take pictures in that condition as people in the village were extremely vigilant,” he said.

source
Xiaolu Chu/Getty

Several locals reported him to the police. “A policeman and a solider stopped us and checked our cellphone. I hid most of the pictures, [but a] few pictures were deleted,” he said.

source
Xiaolu Chu/Getty

The tourism bureau encourages visitors to take photos of student-exercise groups. These kids rehearsed for a celebration of the 70th anniversary of the Workers’ Party of Korea.

source
Xiaolu Chu/Getty

Photography of anti-American protests is also welcomed. These students were marching against South Korea and the US.

source
Xiaolu Chu/Getty

Eventually, Chu reached the railway station in Pyongyang.

source
Xiaolu Chu/Getty

We asked Chu if he was scared of retribution for publishing the photos from his trip.

source
Xiaolu Chu/Getty

“No, absolutely not,” he said.

source
Xiaolu Chu/Getty