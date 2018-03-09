40 beautiful photos of Tiger Woods playing golf

- source
- Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images
Tiger Woods is back on the golf course and doing well.
For golf fans everywhere, it’s refreshing to see the sport’s biggest name healthy and back in action.
Over his career, photographers have flocked to Woods, capturing some gorgeous photos of one of the greatest golfers doing his thing.
Check out 40 of the most beautiful photos of Woods hitting the greens.
Farmers Insurance Open, San Diego, California — 2018
Genesis Open, Los Angeles, California — 2018
Genesis Open, Los Angeles, California — 2018
Hero World Challenge, Bahamas — 2017
- source
- Mike Ehrmann/Getty
Hero World Challenge, Bahamas — 2016
- source
- Christian Petersen/Getty
Wyndham Championship, Greensboro, North Carolina — 2015
- source
- Kevin C. Cox/Getty
Quicken Loans National, Gainesville, Virginia — 2015
- source
- Rob Carr/Getty
Quicken Loans National, Gainesville, Virginia — 2015
- source
- Patrick Smith/Getty
PGA Championship, Sheboygan, Wisconsin — 2015
- source
- Jamie Squire/Getty
PGA Championship, Sheboygan, Wisconsin — 2015
- source
- Tom Pennington/Getty
Open Championship, St. Andrews, Scotland — 2015
- source
- Andrew Redington/Getty
Omega Dubai Desert Classic, Dubai — 2014
- source
- David Cannon/Getty
HSBC Golf Championship, Abu Dhabi — 2013
- source
- Scott Halleran/Getty Images
HSBC Golf Championship, Abu Dhabi — 2013
- source
- Scott Halleran/Getty Images
Farmer’s Insurance Open, La Jolla, Calif. — 2013
- source
- Donald Miralle/Getty Images
Farmer’s Insurance Open, La Jolla, Calif. — 2013
- source
- Donald Miralle/Getty Images
Accenture Match Play Championship, Marana, Ariz. — 2013
- source
- Darren Carroll/Getty Images
Accenture Match Play Championship, Marana, Ariz. — 2013
- source
- Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images
Honda Classic, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. — 2013
- source
- Stuart Franklin/Getty Images
Honda Classic, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. — 2013
- source
- Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
Honda Classic, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. — 2013
- source
- Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
PGA Championship, Kiwah, SC — 2012
- source
- Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images
Arnold Palmer Invitational, Orlando, Fla. — 2013
- source
- David Cannon/Getty Images
141st Open Championship, Lytham St. Annes, Lancashire, Eng. — 2012
- source
- Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
US Open, San Francisco, Calif. — 2012
- source
- Jeff Gross/Getty Images
The Player’s Championship, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. — May 2012
- source
- Sam Greewnwood/Getty Images
Honda Classic, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. — 2012
- source
- Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
Cadillac Championship, Miami, Fla. — 2013
- source
- Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
BMW Championship, Carmel, Ind. — 2012
- source
- Warren Little/Getty Images
Emirates Australian Open, Sydney — 2011
- source
- Mark Nolan/Getty Images
Tavistock Cup, Windermere Fla. — 2011
- source
- David Cannon/Getty Images
The Masters, Augusta, Ga. — 2011
- source
- Jamie Squire/Getty Images
The Masters, Augusta, Ga. — 2011
- source
- Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Omega Dubai Desert Classic — 2011
- source
- Andrew Redington/Getty Images
US Open, Pebble Beach, Calif. — 2010
- source
- Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images
Australian Masters, Melbourne — 2010
- source
- Ryan Pierse/Getty Images
The Masters, Augusta, Ga. — 2009
- source
- Jamie Squire/Getty Images
The Masters, Augusta, Ga. — 2009
- source
- Jamie Squire/Getty Images
The Masters, Augusta, Ga. — 2006
- source
- Getty Images
The Masters, Augusta, Ga. — 2006
- source
- Getty Images
Want more awesome sports photography?
- source
- Matthias Hangst/Getty