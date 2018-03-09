40 beautiful photos of Tiger Woods playing golf

Tiger Woods is back on the golf course and doing well.

For golf fans everywhere, it’s refreshing to see the sport’s biggest name healthy and back in action.

Over his career, photographers have flocked to Woods, capturing some gorgeous photos of one of the greatest golfers doing his thing.

Check out 40 of the most beautiful photos of Woods hitting the greens.

Farmers Insurance Open, San Diego, California — 2018

Genesis Open, Los Angeles, California — 2018

Genesis Open, Los Angeles, California — 2018

Hero World Challenge, Bahamas — 2017

source
Mike Ehrmann/Getty

Hero World Challenge, Bahamas — 2016

source
Christian Petersen/Getty

Wyndham Championship, Greensboro, North Carolina — 2015

source
Kevin C. Cox/Getty

Quicken Loans National, Gainesville, Virginia — 2015

source
Rob Carr/Getty

Quicken Loans National, Gainesville, Virginia — 2015

source
Patrick Smith/Getty

PGA Championship, Sheboygan, Wisconsin — 2015

source
Jamie Squire/Getty

PGA Championship, Sheboygan, Wisconsin — 2015

source
Tom Pennington/Getty

Open Championship, St. Andrews, Scotland — 2015

source
Andrew Redington/Getty

Omega Dubai Desert Classic, Dubai — 2014

source
David Cannon/Getty

HSBC Golf Championship, Abu Dhabi — 2013

source
Scott Halleran/Getty Images

HSBC Golf Championship, Abu Dhabi — 2013

source
Scott Halleran/Getty Images

Farmer’s Insurance Open, La Jolla, Calif. — 2013

source
Donald Miralle/Getty Images

Farmer’s Insurance Open, La Jolla, Calif. — 2013

source
Donald Miralle/Getty Images

Accenture Match Play Championship, Marana, Ariz. — 2013

source
Darren Carroll/Getty Images

Accenture Match Play Championship, Marana, Ariz. — 2013

source
Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images

Honda Classic, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. — 2013

source
Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Honda Classic, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. — 2013

source
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Honda Classic, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. — 2013

source
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

PGA Championship, Kiwah, SC — 2012

source
Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images

Arnold Palmer Invitational, Orlando, Fla. — 2013

source
David Cannon/Getty Images

141st Open Championship, Lytham St. Annes, Lancashire, Eng. — 2012

source
Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

US Open, San Francisco, Calif. — 2012

source
Jeff Gross/Getty Images

The Player’s Championship, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. — May 2012

source
Sam Greewnwood/Getty Images

Honda Classic, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. — 2012

source
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Cadillac Championship, Miami, Fla. — 2013

source
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

BMW Championship, Carmel, Ind. — 2012

source
Warren Little/Getty Images

Emirates Australian Open, Sydney — 2011

source
Mark Nolan/Getty Images

Tavistock Cup, Windermere Fla. — 2011

source
David Cannon/Getty Images

The Masters, Augusta, Ga. — 2011

source
Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The Masters, Augusta, Ga. — 2011

source
Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Omega Dubai Desert Classic — 2011

source
Andrew Redington/Getty Images

US Open, Pebble Beach, Calif. — 2010

source
Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

Australian Masters, Melbourne — 2010

source
Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

The Masters, Augusta, Ga. — 2009

source
Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The Masters, Augusta, Ga. — 2009

source
Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The Masters, Augusta, Ga. — 2006

source
Getty Images

The Masters, Augusta, Ga. — 2006

source
Getty Images

