Students across the country protested on Wednesday to support victims of gun violence — here are the most incredible photos from the National Walkout Day

- source
- Jim Bourg/Reuters
Exactly one month after one of the deadliest school shootings in US history took place at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, students across the country took matters into their own hands.
Wednesday was National Walkout Day, in which hundreds of thousands of students across America walked out of school and held protests calling for solutions to gun violence, sensible gun legislation, and protections for children in US schools.
Even elected officials got involved – Business Insider caught up with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo protesting alongside students in Manhattan.
Here are the most stunning photos of the protests from around the country:
In total, over 3,000 walkout events were planned by students on Wednesday.
Source: Associated Press
In thousands of schools, students walked out of class for exactly 17 minutes — one for every person killed during the horrific Florida school shooting last month.
Source: Associated Press
Schools in places like New Jersey expressed their solidarity with the Florida victims.
Source: Associated Press
The walkout efforts were loosely organized by Empower, the youth wing of the Women’s March. The marches organized by the group started at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.
Source: Associated Press, Time
Some student groups held vigils for the dead.
But for some like Pat Gibson, the mother of one of the Florida shooting victims, the walkout struck a deeply personal chord.
Grieving parents like Gibson were joined by students in Florida from Stoneman Douglas, as well as other schools in the area.
- source
- Joe Skipper/Reuters
In Sandy Hook, Connecticut, the site of the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting, students walked out from Newtown High School.
- source
- John Moore/Getty Images
The nationwide solidarity with the victims of shootings like those that took place in Florida and at Sandy Hook was felt by students from Philadelphia …
… to Dayton, Ohio …
Source: Associated Press
… to New York City.
- source
- Daniel Brown/Business Insider
Dozens of groups of high school students in New York City, like these from Stuyvesant High School, held discussions amongst themselves about creative and radical solutions to gun violence.
- source
- Daniel Brown/Business Insider
Students in Manhattan staged “die-ins,” laying down to protest the death and violence that has plagued American schools.
- source
- Mike Segar/Reuters
Many asked politicians how many more would have to die before they take action …
- source
- Reuters/Shannon Stapleton
… and hundreds answered with chats of “Not one more!”
- source
- Michal Kranz/Business Insider
Source: Business Insider
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo himself attended one of the rallies in Lower Manhattan.
- source
- Michal Kranz/Business Insider
Source: Business Insider
But students also brought the fight to Washington, DC.
At protests in front of the White House, students called on President Donald Trump to commit to solving America’s gun problem, and to get tough on the NRA.
Source: The Hill
After making their voices heard, students turned their backs to the White House in protest.
Source: The Hill
But as the reality of the school day returned and the 17 minutes ran out, students had to return to class.
Students now hope that their powerful voices won’t be drowned out.
- source
- Mike Segar/Reuters
Daniel Brown contributed reporting to this article.