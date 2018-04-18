Political party youth chief detained for drug use marks second such case in recent weeks

- The Straits Times
The authorities have arrested a Hulu Selangor youth chief after he had tested positive for drugs on Tuesday (Apr 17).
The 30-year-old youth chief of an unnamed political party was detained by the National Anti-Drugs Agency (AADK) at his residence in Batang Kali following a tip-off from the public.
The suspect was brought to the AADK’s Hulu Selangor office for an initial urine screening and tested positive for methamphetamine use, reported Malay language daily Sinar Harian.
The suspect will be remanded at the Kuala Kubu Bharu Sessions Court for 14 days from April 17.
“Nothing was confiscated and the suspect has no previous criminal record,” said Hulu Selangor AADK officer Mohd Ghazali Abdul Rahman.
This isn’t the first time a member of a political party has been suspected of drug abuse this month.
Recently, Bandar Tun Razak Umno chief, Datuk Rizalman Mokhtar faced suspicions of drug abuse after police and anti-corruption officers raided a nightclub on April 2, according to Free Malaysia Today.
Police cleared Rizalman after results from Kuala Lumpur Hospital’s pathology department showed that his urine sample tested negative for drugs.
The case was referred to the Attorney-General’s Office by the police, with no further action taken against Rizalman, reported the New Straits Times.