PSB Academy empowers nurses to lead in community care sector with new professional degree programme

The Institution has partnered with Glasgow Caledonian University, a top 30 UK University for Nursing , to tackle Singapore’s dearth of talent in rehabilitative, palliative and transitional care

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 9 April 2018 – PSB Academy (PSB), one of Singapore’s leading private education institutions, has launched a part-time Bachelor of Science in Professional Studies in Nursing programme in partnership with Glasgow Caledonian University, UK, to equip registered and practicing nurses in Singapore with practical and specialised skills for the community-care sector.





PSB Academy’s new nursing programme specialising in community care will be held at PSB Academy’s City Campus at Marina Square, offering students and working nurses a central and accessible learning facility to upskill and re-skill for the future of healthcare.





Building a pipeline of talent to care for an ageing Singapore

The launch of this programme comes at the heels of the Singapore government’s recent broad push for a more sustainable and accessible healthcare system, in line with the nation’s plan to build more community hospitals, polyclinics and more nursing homes and eldercare centres across the island, while it faces an increasingly ageing population.

“We are excited about the potential for our nurses to become the community’s mainstay for critical and transitional care. We value the importance of continuing education and professional development for this core group of healthcare providers and want to provide the necessary pathways for them to develop essential niche skills that will prepare them for the needs of our ageing population,” says Dr Martin Grunert, Associate Dean, Teaching and Learning, PSB Academy.

“We have much to learn from our new partner Glasgow-Caledonian University, who, among UK’s quality higher education providers, has a long history of preparing registered nurses to work in community settings, and whose ties with the NHS have allowed them to keep pace with change, so they can prepare community nurses for real-world challenges. With this expertise, our nurses will lead the way in transforming care from being acute-centric and treatment-centric, to care that is person-centric, population-based, and preventative. Graduates can expect to work and lead alongside current practice leaders and policy makers to further enhance Singapore’s aspirations for the sector.”





Programme developed in consultation with industry

In line with PSB Academy’s focus on developing industry-ready programmes that have a strong focus on applied skills, the new nursing programme was developed in consultation with Glasgow Caledonian University’s School of Health and Life Sciences to suit the demands of Singaporean patients, and is accredited by the Singapore Nursing Board.

“As Singapore healthcare starts to shift away from hospital-centric care, we are looking forward to sharing our expertise in developing effective long-term and preventive care to meet patient needs. Our programme will be taught entirely by Glasgow Caledonian University lecturers and will allow nurses the flexibility to pursue part-time study while continuing to work. Our students will gain all the skills they need to manage and plan for patient rehabilitation and transitionary care. Our partnership with PSB Academy will develop a strong pool of nursing talent capable of delivering and leading new systems of care in Singapore,” says Vincent McKay, Dean of the School of Health and Life Science at Glasgow Caledonian University.

Classes for the programme will be held at the Academy’s centrally-located City Campus at Marina Square, which will house the laboratory set-up required for hands-on classes, and no-front classrooms to better facilitate lessons and discussions in advanced theoretical and management concepts.

Student applications for PSB Academy’s Bachelor of Science in Professional Studies in Nursing programme offered by Glasgow Caledonian University is now open, with classes commencing on 2nd July 2018.

Interested applicants can visit: www.psb-academy.edu.sg/nursing