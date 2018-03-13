Everything we know about Quentin Tarantino’s new movie, which stars Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio and involves the Manson Family murders

caption Leonardo DiCaprio and Quentin Tarantino. source Matt Dames/Getty

Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio are teaming up with Quentin Tarantino for the director’s upcoming ninth film, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Tarantino announced last month.

Pitt and DiCaprio were in talks to star in the film for weeks, but the contract negotiations for it were reportedly so “strenuous” that DiCaprio was ready to walk away from the project in January, sources told The Hollywood Reporter.

Margot Robbie is currently in negotiations to play the role of actress Sharon Tate in the film, Deadline reported Tuesday.

Pitt previously worked with Tarantino on 2009’s “Inglorious Basterds,” and DiCaprio appeared in 2013’s “Django Unchained.”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” is set for release on August 9, 2019.

Here’s everything we know about Tarantino’s upcoming ninth film:

The film takes place in “Los Angeles in 1969, at the height of hippy Hollywood.”

Tarantino described “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” in a statement on Wednesday, calling it, “a story that takes place in Los Angeles in 1969, at the height of hippy Hollywood. The two lead characters are Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio), former star of a Western TV series, and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt). Both are struggling to make it in a Hollywood they don’t recognize anymore. But Rick has a very famous next-door neighbor … Sharon Tate.”

In July 2017, early reports of the film described its script as focused on the murder of actress Sharon Tate by Charles Manson’s followers.

While Tarantino’s most recent statement mentions Sharon Tate as a player in the movie, Tarantino previously said that the film would not center on Charles Manson, but on the year 1969.

It has been five years in the making.

Tarantino said on Wednesday that he had been working on the script for the film for half a decade.

“I’ve been working on this script for five years, as well as living in Los Angeles County most of my life, including in 1969, when I was seven years old,” he said. “I’m very excited to tell this story of an L.A. and a Hollywood that don’t exist anymore. And I couldn’t be happier about the dynamic teaming of DiCaprio & Pitt as Rick & Cliff.”

It’s a “Pulp Fiction-esque” movie

Deadline reported in January that the Leonardo DiCaprio would play an “aging actor” in a “‘Pulp Fiction’-esque movie.”

“Pulp Fiction,” Tarantino’s 1994 classic, told a collection of interconnected stories.

Margot Robbie is in negotiations to play Sharon Tate

Deadline first reported in July that Tarantino had approached Margot Robbie about playing the actress Sharon Tate, who was murdered by the Manson Family. On Tuesday, Deadline reported that Robbie has been offered the role and is currently in negotiations for it.

“There has been a lot of press that the script focuses on Charles Manson and the murder spree he orchestrated, but I’m told that is akin to calling ‘Inglourious Basterds’ a movie about Adolf Hitler, when the Nazi leader was only in a scene or two,” Deadline’s Mike Fleming Jr. wrote in November of Robbie’s potential role as Tate.

Robbie was on the initial shortlist of cast members Tarantino had reportedly approached for the film, including Pitt and DiCaprio (the only official names announced), Samuel L. Jackson, Tom Cruise, and Jennifer Lawrence.

Sony will distribute it

In November, Tarantino chose Sony as the distributor for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

Deadline reported that Sony beat out a list of competitors, including Fox, Universal, Warner Bros., Lionsgate, and Annapurna, and that Tarantino was impressed with Sony head Tom Rothman’s film knowledge.

Tarantino’s previous films were released by Miramax and later The Weinstein Company. Both were companies of the film mogul Harvey Weinstein, who resigned from The Weinstein Company after bombshell reports accused him of sexual harassment and assault and assault in October.

It will be released on the 50th anniversary of the Manson Family murders

Despite Tarantino’s insistence that the film will not center on Charles Manson, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” is set for release on August 9, 2019, which is the 50th anniversary of the Manson Family murders.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported in December that the film’s release was set to coincide with the anniversary of the Manson Family’s killings of Sharon Tate and six other victims.