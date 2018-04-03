Real life Hamburglar? Sydney police threaten to fine man for taking wrong McDonald’s order

The Straits Times

A McDonald’s customer in Sydney is being called the “real life Hamburglar”, after local police threatened to fine him for accepting the wrong order.

Santo Le Roca said he was wrongly accused of stealing another drive-through customer’s order by the Bass Hills McDonald’s outlet.

Officers showed up at his door and threatened him with a $300 fine around a week ago, radio station Kiis 1065 reported.

Le Roca reportedly paid cash for his order, but was unaware that he had been given the wrong bag until he got home.

The bags he received contained about $20 worth of extra food, which he and his family ate.

Little did he expect police to ring the doorbell two hours later after tracking his vehicle’s license plate.

Although he was let off with just a warning, the hair salon owner spoke out against McDonald’s decision to call the police because he felt that his reputation had been tarnished,Yahoo7’s Sunrise reported.

A host for the Sunrise programme, Edwina Bartholomew, expressed surprise at the incident, saying: “This happens all the time. I don’t think I’ve ever gone to the drive-through at Maccas and got the right order.”

“And you can’t be bothered to go back… I didn’t realise that was a crime!”

Meanwhile, Facebook users have called the incident a waste of police resources, with many wondering where speedy police response is when you really need it.