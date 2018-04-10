‘Without respect, we are nothing but animals’: Crown Prince of Johor attempts to make peace amid controversy

According to the Crown Prince of Johor, politicians would ultimately need to serve the people and not the ideologies of their parties. The Straits Times

People will have to accept differences and respect one another, says Tunku Mahkota Johor Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim.

In a Facebook post on Monday (Apr 9), Tunku Ismail called upon the community to show respect for one other in spite of disagreements that have surfaced.

“We have to accept the fact that we are all different, whether differences in politics, race, religion or beliefs,” he wrote.

“We are all different but what must remain is respect. Because without respect amongst one another, we are nothing but animals.”

He added that politicians would ultimately need to understand the need to serve the people and not the ideologies of their political parties.

“No matter what happens, don’t burden the people and that should always be their priority.”

“Forever with you, Bangsa Johor,” he concluded.

His Facebook post came shortly after two previous posts on the social media site that instigated a public outcry and called his stance on Malaysia’s political matters into question.

The first post on Saturday (Apr 7) was seen by many as a supposed thinly-veiled attack on Pakatan Harapan (PH) party leader Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

The Crown Prince branded Dr Mahathir a “forked tongue” individual without explicitly calling him out by name and appeared to show bias towards the Barisan Nasional (BN) party.

Top comments on the post suggested opposition from Facebook users towards his remarks, including some which said that Malaysians are suffering and votes would be cast against BN.

In his second post made the day after, Tunku Ismail said he was only giving his “sincerest” personal opinion and remains politically neutral.

“It was my personal opinion, and being in my position, I do not support any political party or individual,” he said.