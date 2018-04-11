Ruckus Introduces IoT Suite to Enable Secure IoT Access Networks

Suite Consolidates Disparate IoT Networks to Deliver Secure IoT Deployments to Enterprises and Organizations, Speeding Time-to-ROI and Reducing Deployment Costs





HANOI, VIETNAM – Media OutReach – April 11, 2018 – Ruckus Networks, an ARRIS company, today announced the Ruckus IoT Suite, which enables organizations to readily construct a secure IoT access network that consolidates multiple physical-layer IoT networks into a single network. The Ruckus IoT Suite further speeds time-to-return-on-investment (ROI) and reduces deployment cost by allowing for the use of common infrastructure between the wireless local area network (WLAN) and the IoT access network.

According to market research firm IDC, IoT edge infrastructure is emerging as a key growth domain and an enterprise priority to support the burgeoning IoT applications space. Within the IoT edge infrastructure market– expected to reach nearly $3.4B by 2021– network equipment is the fastest-growing segment, with compound annual growth (CAGR) in excess of 30%, driven by the need for application continuity and high performance coupled with reliable and secure connectivity.

“Secure IoT network deployments in the enterprise have not yet taken off due to a fragmented market with point solutions serving one-off applications or use cases,” said Rohit Mehra, vice president, network infrastructure, IDC. “A multi-standard IoT access network that leverages existing hardware, software and security capabilities at the edge is a must for most organizations to deploy IoT. The Ruckus IoT Suite addresses these specifics and is a good first step to enabling broader multi-mode IoT network rollouts.”

“Organizations are looking to the IoT to help improve operational efficiencies, increase revenue and enhance the customer experience, but their ability to do so is constrained by today’s siloed IoT networks,” said Dan Rabinovitsj, president, Ruckus Networks. “Ruckus is addressing the market by providing the critical ‘glue’ between the world of sensors, cameras and things with the world of big data and analytics. Not only have we addressed the fragmentation at the PHY layer, we have created an open API to both public and private clouds which permits easy and secure integration with a variety of partners.”

Building a Consolidated IoT Access Network

An IoT access network must consolidate multiple access technologies while delivering the provisioning, management and security capabilities found in modern IP-based networks. Such a network must facilitate inter-endpoint communication and provide integration with analytics software and services. The Ruckus IoT Suite consists of:

Ruckus IoT-ready access points (APs)– APs that accommodate Ruckus IoT modules to establish multi-standards wireless access for Wi-Fi and non-Wi-Fi IoT endpoints; and translate non-Internet protocol (IP) endpoint communications into IP.

Ruckus IoT Modules –Radio or radio-and-sensor devices that connect to a Ruckus IoT-ready AP to enable endpoint connectivity based on standards such as Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), Zigbee and LoRa protocols.

Ruckus SmartZone™ Controller –A WLAN controller that provides a single management interface for both the WLAN and the IoT access network.

Ruckus IoT Controller –A virtual controller, deployed in tandem with a Ruckus SmartZone OS-based controller, that performs connectivity, device and security management functions for non-Wi-Fi devices; facilitates endpoint coordination, and provides APIs for northbound integration with analytics software and IoT cloud services.

Securing the IoT Access Network and IoT Endpoints

Security concerns top the list of factors that contribute to IoT solution deployment delays. The Ruckus IoT Suite addresses such concerns through a multi-layered approach, including digital certificates, traffic isolation, physical security and encryption.

Enabling the IoT Solution Ecosystem

Enterprises and organizations implementing IoT must reduce payback period and increase ROI in order to justify deployments. By establishing inter-IoT solution policies with industry-leading operational technology and customer technology, solution providers’ organizations can more quickly realize IoT investment gains. Using a Ruckus IoT access network and solutions from Ruckus IoT ecosystem partners offer benefits to hotels, schools and universities, and smart cities by improving end user experiences.

The Ruckus IoT Suite will be generally available in the second quarter of 2018. To learn more, visit Ruckus Networks.

Ecosystem Partner Quotes

“As the world’s leading lock manufacturer for enabling smart, connected locks for hoteliers, which seamlessly allow guests to unlock a room with a quick swipe of a keycard or mobile device, we deliver network-based locks with online capabilities that maximize operations, guest services and security,” said Cris Davidson, vice president of key accounts, ASSA ABLOY Hospitality. “The company is able to continue its mission of providing enhanced security solutions to the hospitality industry by partnering with like-minded businesses that strive to continuously enhance and streamline the technologies for increasing hotel security. We are excited to team with Ruckus Networks to enable this secure, online connectivity for our door locks over the new Ruckus IoT Suite.”

“The IoT enables cities and businesses to operate more efficiently, deliver innovative services and enable new business models,” said Von Cameron, vice president, Americas, Actility. “Our collaboration with Ruckus Networks, bringing together our ThingPark IoT connectivity platform and their new IoT Suite, provides an easy to use platform that allows organizations of all sizes to connect smart, cost-effective devices with a LoRaWAN network. We are excited to collaborate with Ruckus and enable an innovative and cost-effective new deployment model, which will accelerate deployments for the large and fast-growing customer ecosystem developing around Actility LoRaWAN solutions.”

“Our collaboration allows IoT users to experience a seamless integration between IBM’s IoT and analytics platform and edge devices supported by Ruckus’ IoT suite,” said Bernard Kufluk, Watson IoT platform product manager, IBM. “Users can now capture data from various edge devices, running on the Ruckus IoT network. Data can then be analyzed at the edge using IBM Watson’s IoT Edge Analytics, which is integrated with the Ruckus IoT Suite and in the cloud. We look forward to continuing this strong collaboration.”

“We are collaborating with Ruckus Networks to develop new innovative applications in key vertical markets for the Internet of Things,” said Philipp von Gilsa, CEO, Kontakt.io. “Our next-generation (sensor enriched) products promise to reduce the overall costs for asset tracking and location-based services without the need for costly radio networks and power-hungry GPS tracking solutions. We look forward to bringing these new innovations to market with Ruckus.”

“Our collaboration with Ruckus Networks enables our users to locate their items more rapidly, regardless of their location,” said Ravi Adusumilli, vice president of business development, Tile. “Our portfolio of Tile devices works flawlessly with the Ruckus IoT Suite to deliver a unique experience for our customers around the globe. Customers will now be able to track their things anywhere.”

“TrackR helps businesses locate assets tagged with TrackR devices anywhere in a building by leveraging the Ruckus IoT Suite,” said Christian Johan Smith, president & co-founder, TrackR. “Ruckus ecosystem partners can leverage TrackR in the Ruckus IoT environment to improve operational efficiency and engage customers like never before. Partnering with Ruckus Networks will provide our customers with a stronger, more robust Crowd Locate network, so finding things outside the home will be even faster and easier.”

About Ruckus Networks

Ruckus Networks, an ARRIS company, delivers simply better connections for awesome partner and customer experiences. Ruckus builds innovative and secure wired and wireless access networks for organizations that place a premium on connectivity for their employees, customers, students, subscribers and guests.

About ARRIS

ARRIS International plc (NASDAQ: ARRS) is powering a smart, connected world. The company’s leading hardware, software and services transform the way that people and businesses stay informed, entertained and connected. For more information, visit www.arris.com.

Copyright © 2018 ARRIS Enterprises, LLC. All rights reserved. The Ruckus, Ruckus logo, Ruckus Networks, and SmartZone trademarks are registered in the U.S. and other countries. Other names and brands mentioned in this document or website may be claimed as the property of others.



