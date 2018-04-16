Ruckus Networks Strengthens Enterprise Vertical Presence, Signs Strategic Global OEM Agreement

Deal provides Dell EMC’s sales organization access to brand-recognized, differentiated wireless products to better compete in enterprise verticals, including K-12 and higher education, retail, federal, and service provider markets

HANOI, VIETNAM – Media OutReach – April 16, 2018 – Ruckus Networks, an ARRIS company, today announced it has signed a global original equipment manufacturing (OEM) agreement with Dell EMC to deliver Ruckus’ broad portfolio of wireless solutions, including access points (APs), controllers, virtualized and data analytics assets, and Cloudpath™ secure network access software–along with Ruckus IoT and CBRS LTE products–as Dell-branded solutions. This agreement gives Dell EMC’s networking sales team and end-user customers access to Ruckus’ award-winning portfolio of secure wireless connectivity solutions and strong brand presence not available through alternative suppliers. The agreement is effective immediately and encompasses a range of sales, marketing and customer support programs in international markets, including APAC, EMEA and the Americas.

“Delivering innovative wireless networking solutions to our partners is key to address the insatiable demand for high-performance wireless networking in the enterprise,” said Dan Rabinovitsj, president, Ruckus Networks, an ARRIS company. “The Dell EMC brand and market reach is complementary to our own and represents a significant path for growth for both companies across a range of vertical markets, including education, public infrastructure, the federal government and service providers. We view Dell EMC’s strength in storage and scalable computing platforms as critical to collaboration where complete bundled solutions are required to compete and win.”

“Dell EMC is committed to providing our global customers and partners access to world-class products and services,” said Tom Burns, senior vice president, networking, enterprise infrastructure and service provider solutions, Dell EMC. “The partnership agreement with Ruckus Networks extends that commitment, increasing choice and capability for enterprise customers, big and small, as they look to deploy next-generation mobile infrastructure.”

In addition to access to products in the Ruckus wireless portfolio, Dell EMC partners and customers will have access to the Ruckus Cloudpath solution–a secure network access for bring your own device (BYOD), guest users and IT-owned devices. Ruckus Cloudpath software is a vendor-neutral policy management and onboarding solution based on the use of public key infrastructure (PKI) certificates. It delivers policy management and onboarding with an intuitive user experience, enabling businesses to easily deploy security across their networks.

About Ruckus Networks

Ruckus Networks, an ARRIS company, delivers simply better connections for awesome partner and customer experiences. Ruckus builds innovative and secure wired and wireless access networks for organizations that place a premium on connectivity for their employees, customers, students, subscribers and guests.

About ARRIS

ARRIS International plc (NASDAQ: ARRS) is powering a smart, connected world. The company’s leading hardware, software and services transform the way that people and businesses stay informed, entertained and connected. For more information, visit www.arris.com.

