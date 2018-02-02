Singapore Airlines makes second U-turn in a month – this time on travel insurance auto-inclusion

Reuters

Singapore Airlines (SIA) has not had a good start to the year.

The airline made another about-turn this week, this time removing a feature which automatically included insurance for customers booking flights on the company’s website.

This comes less than 30 days after they made a reversal of a one-day-old policy to implement extra fees for credit card transactions on Economy Lite fare tickets issued in Singapore.

On Thursday (Feb 1), the company announced that they would no longer have auto-inclusion travel insurance for flights booked online, saying they had “taken customer feedback into account”.

The feature, which was introduced in late 2017, had sparked heated reactions from some customers who did not realise that they were being charged for insurance.

According to The Straits Times, many of these customers found that getting a refund on the insurance charges was a tedious process.

The Consumers Association of Singapore (Case) had also provided feedback to the airline on its auto-inclusion feature.

“We conveyed our concerns to SIA on this two weeks ago and we are glad it has taken our feedback and consumers’ feedback on this issue and reversed the feature,” The Straits Times quoted Case as saying.

However, Case also highlighted that the auto-inclusion feature was still being used by other airlines, including SIA subsidiary Scoot and Jetstar Asia.