Singapore just recorded its lowest temperature since 2016, but the cold spell is about to blow over

A young boy is wrapped in a thick hoodie and sweat pants in the Bukit Batok area on Jan 14 to keep him warm during Singapore’s cold spell. The Straits Times

The weather was all Singaporeans could talk about over the weekend – and for good reason.

The cold spell that saw Singaporeans bundled up in their winter wear marked some of the lowest temperatures recorded here in recent years.

According to a Facebook post by the National Environment Agency (NEA) on Sunday (Jan 14), a temperature of 21.2 degrees Celsius was recorded that morning at Admiralty and Jurong West. It was the lowest temperature recorded since 2016.

The lowest temperature recorded to date is 19 degrees Celsius in Paya Lebar on Feb 14 1989.

But the uncharacteristically cool weather is not going to last, said NEA in its Facebook post.

In fact, the mercury is expected to rise over the next few days, and is unlikely to dip below 22 degrees Celsius due to the “gradual weakening of the monsoon surge in the South China Sea”.

The chilly weather in Singapore can be explained by the ongoing monsoon surge over the South China Sea, which brought cool air from the winter chill in the northern hemisphere to the city-state.