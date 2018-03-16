Singapore’s Homegrown Mother’s Portal Launches Mummyfique World, the App for All Things Parenting

Providing working, time-starved mothers access to a myriad of global vendors





SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 16 March 2018 – The new ‘Mummyfique World’ mobile application envisions to be the go-to app for all matters parenting connecting vendors to busy, savvy mothers who are always on the move. Mothers with young children will now be able to browse a curated directory of products and services ranging from the likes of confinement needs to child-friendly party venues, which have been reviewed and shared by other mothers.

Mums with young children have a myriad of needs to address, and no one understands this better than Mummyfique. Launched in 2015 as a digital destination for busy modern mothers, the site speaks directly to like-minded mothers, many of whom find themselves time-starved; juggling work and the needs of their young children. Within a year, Mummyfique.com quickly charted an average of 50,000 monthly page views, with 55,000 followers on Facebook and 7,100 followers on Instagram. The constant interaction with mothers in the Mummyfique network gave the brand a clear understanding of what modern mothers are constantly on the lookout for.

Gidania Wong, Chief Marketing Mummy, shared that “Prior to launching the app, Mummyfique conducted a survey with over 500 working Singaporean mums across various fields and backgrounds, all of whom are Mummyfique’s readers, to identify ten categories in which are important in every mother’s journey. We also tapped into our Facebook page analytics to find out what piques mummies interest based on the articles they click. Mothers often spent a large portion of their time finding the right vendor and service provider for their child’s needs, resulting in them going through multiple websites and reviews before making a decision. We decided there had to be an easier way.”

The site’s content and targeted demographic focuses on the needs of mothers during pregnancy up to when their children are six years of age. As an extension of that, the ‘Mummyfique World’ app will have the same focus. Be it searching for a confinement nanny, planning for a child’s one-year- old birthday bash or looking to challenge yourself and try something new like an aerial yoga session, Mummyfique World is right here with you through your motherhood journey. Mummyfique World has vendors across ten categories including Education, Party Needs, Medical, Confinement and Pregnancy services, Entertainment, F&B and Retail, Beauty and Wellness, to cater these needs. Within each category, mothers are also able to search for goods and services targeted at a specific age group. For mothers who frequently travel with their children, the geo-location ability on the app will also be able to show nearby vendors and services in an unfamiliar country.

Mummyfique has since embarked on global expansion with its first stop in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, paving the way for Kuala Lumpur-based vendors to be on the Mummyfique World app too. The app plans to expand to Indonesia, Hong Kong and Philippines next.

With the aim of building an eco-system of global vendors by end 2018, Mummyfique World will truly change mother’s browsing habits online. Mothers will no longer have to spend time scouring the internet to read reviews or search for lists in different forums and platforms just to figure out the offerings of different vendors. With the app, the vendor’s opening hours, contact details and key information will be available at their fingertips, and all vendors in each industry will be juxtaposed for ease of comparison. Vendors will also be able to create portfolios to alert mothers on special offers and services, and will be able to interact with mothers via the in-app messaging service.

Mummyfique World is available for download now at www.mummyfique.com/world and the Android Play Store and Apple App Store .

Mummyfique is a digital destination with intelligent, thoughtful editorial for today’s savvy, time-starved modern mothers with babies and young children.





At Mummyfique, we are committed towards supporting and celebrating mothers, by offering a platform that provides information, inspiration, and recommendations of products and services that are relevant to mummies from all walks of life.

Meet the Founders

Dolores Au — Chief Executive Mummy

Dolores brings 18 years of multi-faceted executive experience. As Chief Executive Mummy, she is responsible for setting the business strategy and direction for Mummyfique, using her incisive skills and business development talents to grow the company from strength to strength.

Dolores is mummy to five girls from 1.5 to 18 years old.





Gidania Wong — Chief Marketing Mummy

Gidania is an effective marketeer, conceptualising creative strategies for the brand. She is responsible for building awareness and handling the marketing, events and public relations direction of Mummyfique, using her industry knowledge and expertise to maximise exposure for the digital destination.

Gidania is mummy to an active 2-year old toddler, Zyah.