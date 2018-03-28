Siti Nurhaliza becomes the first Malaysian artiste to launch her own official app

Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza is the first Malaysian artiste to launch an official app where fans can access content such as photos and videos of the pop star. Facebook/Siti Nurhaliza

Taylor Swift, Kim Kardashian and Nicki Minaj have one.

And now pop singer Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza has joined their ranks in having her own official app and being the first Malaysian artiste to have one.

It’s simply called the Siti Nurhaliza Offical App and allows fans to access all of the singer’s social media platforms as well as offering exclusive videos and images.

The app is available for free download on Android and iOS platforms and has already garnered 10,000 downloads, reported The Star.

In a recent Instagram post, Siti explained the mechanics of how her app works:Users who sign up for the app automatically get 3,000 “stars” for free which can be used to view premium content.

For example, users will need to spend about 2,000 stars to view an exclusive photo and when they run out stars, they will need to buy them.

Stars are available on the app for a minimum of 8,000 stars at $0.99 (RM3.85) or up to 250,000 stars for $29.99 (RM116.29)

She added that action will be taken any subscribers who share premium content as it carries the watermark of the app developer as well as the user’s email address.

Just last week, the 39-year-old gave birth to her first child, a baby girl, in Kuala Lumpur.