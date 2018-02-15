Skeleton sliders have a habit of sporting some intense helmets — here are the best ones from Pyeongchang 2018

source Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Skeleton is one of the most high-octane events at the Winter Olympics.

Starting with a dead sprint and a dive, athletes rocket down the mountain at up to 90 mph just inches from the ice as they chase Olympic glory.

But in addition to the death-defying action, skeleton also features some of the coolest fashion you’ll find this side of the figure-skating rink.

Athletes adorn their helmets with jaw-dropping designs that celebrate their country, competitive spirit, and, yes, even their favorite movies, resulting in amazing images as they race toward the finish line.

Take a look at some of the best helmets skeleton sliders have brought to the 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Akwasi Frimpong of Ghana

source Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Frimpong is the only athlete representing Ghana at the 2018 Winter Olympics. His helmet depicts a rabbit escaping the clutches of a lion – a metaphor he has used to describe his life.

Kevin Boyer of Canada

source Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Kevin Boyer, who started a crowdfunding campaign in 2016 to help support his athletic journey, sports a helmet featuring a Haida-inspired beaver design.

Yun Sung-bin of South Korea

source Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Yun is the favorite to win the men’s skeleton event and bring home gold for the host nation. He’s also a big fan of Iron Man – so much so that he’s turned himself into a Tony Stark of sorts as he shoots down the ice.

Christopher Grotheer of Germany

source Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Grotheer represents his home country by proudly displaying the German coat of arms, a black eagle, on his helmet.

Dave Greszczyszyn of Canada

source Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Greszczyszyn’s helmet features a grizzly bear looking ready to attack – perhaps a play on a nickname of his.

Maria Marinela Mazilu of Romania

source Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Mazilu’s helmet ensures she always has her eyes on the track.

Jaclyn Narracott of Australia

source Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Narracott sports the national colors of Australia, green and gold, as she speeds down the path.

Mirela Rahneva of Canada

source Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Rahneva’s helmet, one of the most touching in the Olympic field, is a tribute to her mother, who died in June after battling cancer.

Katie Uhlaender of the US

source Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Representing the US, Uhlaender has a bald eagle leading her as she flies down to the bottom of the mountain.

Hiroatsu Takahashi of Japan

source Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Takahashi has one of the most dazzling designs in all of skeleton.

Joseph Luke Cecchini of Italy

source Lars Baron/Getty Images

Cecchini’s Skeletor-looking helmet is fitting for the competition.

Barrett Martineau of Canada

source Matthias Hangst/Getty Images For IBSF

Martineau looks ferocious as he tears down the track.

Tomass Dukurs of Latvia

source Lars Baron/Getty Images

Dukurs sports a complete-blackout helmet – and looks like a superhero.

