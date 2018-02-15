Skeleton sliders have a habit of sporting some intense helmets — here are the best ones from Pyeongchang 2018

- source
Skeleton is one of the most high-octane events at the Winter Olympics.
Starting with a dead sprint and a dive, athletes rocket down the mountain at up to 90 mph just inches from the ice as they chase Olympic glory.
But in addition to the death-defying action, skeleton also features some of the coolest fashion you’ll find this side of the figure-skating rink.
Athletes adorn their helmets with jaw-dropping designs that celebrate their country, competitive spirit, and, yes, even their favorite movies, resulting in amazing images as they race toward the finish line.
Take a look at some of the best helmets skeleton sliders have brought to the 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
Akwasi Frimpong of Ghana
Frimpong is the only athlete representing Ghana at the 2018 Winter Olympics. His helmet depicts a rabbit escaping the clutches of a lion – a metaphor he has used to describe his life.
Kevin Boyer of Canada
Kevin Boyer, who started a crowdfunding campaign in 2016 to help support his athletic journey, sports a helmet featuring a Haida-inspired beaver design.
Yun Sung-bin of South Korea
Yun is the favorite to win the men’s skeleton event and bring home gold for the host nation. He’s also a big fan of Iron Man – so much so that he’s turned himself into a Tony Stark of sorts as he shoots down the ice.
Christopher Grotheer of Germany
Grotheer represents his home country by proudly displaying the German coat of arms, a black eagle, on his helmet.
Dave Greszczyszyn of Canada
Greszczyszyn’s helmet features a grizzly bear looking ready to attack – perhaps a play on a nickname of his.
Maria Marinela Mazilu of Romania
Mazilu’s helmet ensures she always has her eyes on the track.
Jaclyn Narracott of Australia
Narracott sports the national colors of Australia, green and gold, as she speeds down the path.
Mirela Rahneva of Canada
Rahneva’s helmet, one of the most touching in the Olympic field, is a tribute to her mother, who died in June after battling cancer.
Katie Uhlaender of the US
Representing the US, Uhlaender has a bald eagle leading her as she flies down to the bottom of the mountain.
Hiroatsu Takahashi of Japan
Takahashi has one of the most dazzling designs in all of skeleton.
Joseph Luke Cecchini of Italy
Cecchini’s Skeletor-looking helmet is fitting for the competition.
Barrett Martineau of Canada
Martineau looks ferocious as he tears down the track.
Tomass Dukurs of Latvia
Dukurs sports a complete-blackout helmet – and looks like a superhero.
