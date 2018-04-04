Spotify tumbles further away from its debut price after unusual direct offering

- source
- Markets Insider
- Spotify shares fell by nearly 5% in early trading Wednesday, sliding further away from their debut price.
- The music-streaming service went public Tuesday through a s0-called direct listing that bypassed underwriters, a set supply of shares sold to specific investors, and a lock-up on existing investors.
- At its lowest point early Wednesday, Spotify was nearly 18% below its opening price of $165.90 a share.
- The broader stock market was also weaker on Wednesday after China announced retaliatory tariffs on US exports.
